Cameron Young withdraws from 2024 World Wide Technology Championship

November 6, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Cameron Young


Cameron Young withdrew from this week's 2024 World Wide Technology Championship on Monday, changing the field for this week's PGA Tour event at El Cardonal at Diamante Resort in Los Cabos, Mexico.

Young was committed to the field at the tournament deadline, and he had traveled to Mexico to compete in the tournament. However a reason was not given for his withdrawal on Wednesday.

Now Young will not participate in the event in Mexico, meaning Max Greyserman is now the highest-ranked player in the field.

There are now just two top-50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking in the field. Lucas Glover is liekly to be the biggest fan attraction for the week.

Young has not given a reason for the withdrawal. Whatever the reason, Young's absence is a negative for one of two Mexico-based tournaments on the PGA Tour schedule.

Young is replaced in the tournament field by Russell Knox. As the pre-tournament betting favorite, Young exiting the tournament will dramatically shift the pre-tournament betting odds.

Max Greyserman is now the btting favorite, while Doug Ghim is 20-to-1 to win.

