2024 World Wide Technology Championship: Expert picks, PGA Tour field rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2024 World Wide Technology Championship is the PGA Tour-sanctioned event this week, and we're back with our PGA Tour field rankings and expert picks for the tournament at El Cardonal Golf Course at Diamante Resort in Los Cabos, Mexico.

Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're playing in a fantasy golf leagues, betting on golf, or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top PGA Tour golfers to watch this week from our 2024 World Wide Technology Championship rankings.

2024 World Wide Technology Championship Tournament preview

The World Wide Technology Championship is this week, and the PGA Tour continues the FedEx Cup Fall with a trip to Mexico. We have just a few top-50 players this week, which is the second year of the event at El Cardonal, which is wide open.

2024 World Wide Technology Championship Tournament rankings: Top 10 players

1. Lucas Glover: Glover has been spectacular this fall, and he took a break after Utah so he could get ready for a stretch run.

2. Cameron Young: Young hasn't played on the PGA Tour since August. He's uncorking it this week, so he's rusty. But he's still a strong player.

3. Harris English: English has been in the top nine in his last two starts, both desert events. He's a past winner here at El Camaleon.

4. Nico Echavarria: Echavarria won his last time out at the Zozo, and he had some downtime to recover from winning, which is always a tough week.

5. Max Greyserman: Greyserman had a close call at the Zozo Championship, and he's keeping it up by playing this week.

6. Beau Hossler: Hossler has been a bit up-and-down this fall, but he's generally been better than most of the field.

7. Patton Kizzire: Kizzire was T-15 here last year, and he's won this fall season, but he's coming off a MC in Vegas.

8. Doug Ghim: Ghim had his run in Vegas, yeah, but he's otherwise been playing well in the fall season.

9. J.J. Spaun: Spaun has been playing solid golf this fall, and he's coming off a T-6 at the Zozo Championship.

10. Keith Mitchell: Taken in total, Mitchell played well in the first half so far, and then he was crummy in the second half.