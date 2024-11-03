2024 BNI Indonesian Masters final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each Asian Tour golfer won
November 3, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
JAKARTA, INDONESIA: Richard T. Lee of Canada pictured with the winner’s trophy on Sunday November 3, 2024 after Round Four of The BNI Indonesian Masters at the Royale Jakarta Golf Club, Jakarta, Indonesia. The Asian Tour event, part of The International Series, has a prize fund of US$2 million and is staged from October 31 - November 3, 2024. Picture by Paul Lakatos/Asian Tour.


The 2024 BNI Indonesian Masters final leaderboard is headed by winner Richard T. Lee, who topped the Asian Tour leaderboard this week with a win at Royal Jakarta Golf Club in Indonesia.

Lee earned the win to take his first Asian Tour title in nearly seven years, taking the tournament with a four-shot win on 23-under 265.

The Canadian earned his third Asian Tour title over Phachara Khongwatmai and Chang Wei-lun.

Relegated LIV Golf player Kieran Vincent finished in solo fourth place.

Lee won the $360,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

BNI Indonesian Masters recap notes

Lee earned 8.1 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was modest, mostly filled with Asian Tour regulars and several LIV Golf players.

There was a cut this week at 3-under 131, with 68 players finishing the event in the latest event of the 2024 season.

The 2024 Asian Tour schedule continues in two weeks with the Taiwan Glass Taifong Open.

2024 BNI Indonesian Masters final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Richard T. Lee  -23 62 67 66 70 265 $360,000
T2 Chang Wei-lun  -19 69 66 70 64 269 $173,000
T2 Phachara Khongwatmai  -19 67 70 68 64 269 $173,000
4 Kieran Vincent -18 67 67 69 67 270 $100,000
5 Jazz Janewattananond  -17 63 69 71 68 271 $82,000
T6 Ben Campbell  -16 67 70 68 67 272 $61,800
T6 John Catlin -16 69 66 68 69 272 $61,800
T8 Gunn Charoenkul -15 72 68 69 64 273 $39,480
T8 M. J. Maguire -15 70 71 67 65 273 $39,480
T8 Natipong Srithong  -15 67 68 71 67 273 $39,480
T8 Jaewoong Eom  -15 70 68 68 67 273 $39,480
T8 Lee Chieh-po -15 69 68 68 68 273 $39,480
T13 Danthai Boonma  -14 69 69 69 67 274 $27,133
T13 Danny Lee -14 70 67 69 68 274 $27,133
T13 Ding Wenyi -14 68 70 68 68 274 $27,133
T13 Maverick Antcliff  -14 67 68 70 69 274 $27,133
T13 Bubba Watson -14 70 67 65 72 274 $27,133
T13 Ahmad Baig  -14 67 69 65 73 274 $27,133
19 Kazuma Kobori  -13 67 70 69 69 275 $23,100
T20 Taehoon Ok  -12 69 70 70 67 276 $21,180
T20 Chapchai Nirat  -12 68 70 70 68 276 $21,180
T20 Scott Vincent  -12 68 71 68 69 276 $21,180
T20 Tatsunori Shogenji -12 74 65 68 69 276 $21,180
T20 Sadom Kaewkanjana  -12 68 70 68 70 276 $21,180
T25 Justin Quiban  -11 72 66 71 68 277 $18,200
T25 Jaco Ahlers -11 68 69 71 69 277 $18,200
T25 Nick Voke -11 73 66 69 69 277 $18,200
T25 Hung Chien-yao  -11 68 69 70 70 277 $18,200
T25 Rashid Khan  -11 67 67 72 71 277 $18,200
T30 Liu Yanwei  -10 70 70 68 70 278 $16,300
T30 Wade Ormsby  -10 71 69 70 68 278 $16,300
T32 Mingyu Cho  -9 71 69 69 70 279 $14,800
T32 Jose Toledo  -9 70 70 70 69 279 $14,800
T32 Miguel Tabuena -9 71 68 69 71 279 $14,800
T32 Charlie Lindh  -9 70 69 69 71 279 $14,800
T32 Kazuki Higa -9 70 71 71 67 279 $14,800
T37 Siddikur Rahman  -8 71 67 71 71 280 $13,000
T37 Scott Hend  -8 71 68 71 70 280 $13,000
T37 Junggon Hwang  -8 71 66 71 72 280 $13,000
T37 Bjorn Hellgren  -8 73 68 69 70 280 $13,000
T41 Tomoyo Ikemura  -7 71 69 69 72 281 $11,700
T41 Sarit Suwannarut -7 70 69 71 71 281 $11,700
T41 S.S.P. Chawrasia  -7 71 70 72 68 281 $11,700
T44 Kosuke Hamamoto -6 67 70 72 73 282 $10,086
T44 Jordan Zunic -6 68 71 71 72 282 $10,086
T44 Gaganjeet Bhullar  -6 70 71 69 72 282 $10,086
T44 Jack Thompson  -6 69 70 72 71 282 $10,086
T44 Sampson Zheng  -6 69 72 72 69 282 $10,086
T44 Ian Snyman  -6 71 70 72 69 282 $10,086
T44 Hongtaek Kim -6 68 72 75 67 282 $10,086
T51 Chanat Sakulpolphaisan  -5 72 67 70 74 283 $7,800
T51 Sihwan Kim  -5 71 69 71 72 283 $7,800
T51 Kyongjun Moon  -5 66 69 76 72 283 $7,800
T51 Angelo Que  -5 66 69 76 72 283 $7,800
T51 Douglas Klein -5 71 70 71 71 283 $7,800
T51 Austen Truslow -5 69 70 74 70 283 $7,800
T57 Khalid Walid Attieh  -4 73 67 70 74 284 $6,800
T57 Shahriffuddin Ariffin  -4 66 74 72 72 284 $6,800
T57 Richard Bland -4 68 73 71 72 284 $6,800
T60 Suradit Yongcharoenchai -3 67 71 73 74 285 $6,200
T60 Sam Brazel  -3 68 69 74 74 285 $6,200
T60 Pavit Tangkamolprasert  -3 74 67 74 70 285 $6,200
T63 Prom Meesawat  -2 66 72 73 75 286 $5,400
T63 Stefano Mazzoli  -2 67 72 72 75 286 $5,400
T63 Jed Morgan  -2 69 72 71 74 286 $5,400
T63 Jbe Kruger  -2 70 69 75 72 286 $5,400
T63 Justin Warren  -2 67 73 74 72 286 $5,400
68 Ye Wocheng  1 71 70 75 73 289 $4,800

