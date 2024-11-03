2024 BNI Indonesian Masters final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each Asian Tour golfer won

The 2024 BNI Indonesian Masters final leaderboard is headed by winner Richard T. Lee, who topped the Asian Tour leaderboard this week with a win at Royal Jakarta Golf Club in Indonesia.
Lee earned the win to take his first Asian Tour title in nearly seven years, taking the tournament with a four-shot win on 23-under 265.
The Canadian earned his third Asian Tour title over Phachara Khongwatmai and Chang Wei-lun.
Relegated LIV Golf player Kieran Vincent finished in solo fourth place.
Lee won the $360,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.
BNI Indonesian Masters recap notes
Lee earned 8.1 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was modest, mostly filled with Asian Tour regulars and several LIV Golf players.
There was a cut this week at 3-under 131, with 68 players finishing the event in the latest event of the 2024 season.
The 2024 Asian Tour schedule continues in two weeks with the Taiwan Glass Taifong Open.
2024 BNI Indonesian Masters final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Richard T. Lee
|-23
|62
|67
|66
|70
|265
|$360,000
|T2
|Chang Wei-lun
|-19
|69
|66
|70
|64
|269
|$173,000
|T2
|Phachara Khongwatmai
|-19
|67
|70
|68
|64
|269
|$173,000
|4
|Kieran Vincent
|-18
|67
|67
|69
|67
|270
|$100,000
|5
|Jazz Janewattananond
|-17
|63
|69
|71
|68
|271
|$82,000
|T6
|Ben Campbell
|-16
|67
|70
|68
|67
|272
|$61,800
|T6
|John Catlin
|-16
|69
|66
|68
|69
|272
|$61,800
|T8
|Gunn Charoenkul
|-15
|72
|68
|69
|64
|273
|$39,480
|
|T8
|M. J. Maguire
|-15
|70
|71
|67
|65
|273
|$39,480
|T8
|Natipong Srithong
|-15
|67
|68
|71
|67
|273
|$39,480
|T8
|Jaewoong Eom
|-15
|70
|68
|68
|67
|273
|$39,480
|T8
|Lee Chieh-po
|-15
|69
|68
|68
|68
|273
|$39,480
|T13
|Danthai Boonma
|-14
|69
|69
|69
|67
|274
|$27,133
|T13
|Danny Lee
|-14
|70
|67
|69
|68
|274
|$27,133
|T13
|Ding Wenyi
|-14
|68
|70
|68
|68
|274
|$27,133
|T13
|Maverick Antcliff
|-14
|67
|68
|70
|69
|274
|$27,133
|
|T13
|Bubba Watson
|-14
|70
|67
|65
|72
|274
|$27,133
|T13
|Ahmad Baig
|-14
|67
|69
|65
|73
|274
|$27,133
|19
|Kazuma Kobori
|-13
|67
|70
|69
|69
|275
|$23,100
|T20
|Taehoon Ok
|-12
|69
|70
|70
|67
|276
|$21,180
|T20
|Chapchai Nirat
|-12
|68
|70
|70
|68
|276
|$21,180
|T20
|Scott Vincent
|-12
|68
|71
|68
|69
|276
|$21,180
|T20
|Tatsunori Shogenji
|-12
|74
|65
|68
|69
|276
|$21,180
|T20
|Sadom Kaewkanjana
|-12
|68
|70
|68
|70
|276
|$21,180
|T25
|Justin Quiban
|-11
|72
|66
|71
|68
|277
|$18,200
|T25
|Jaco Ahlers
|-11
|68
|69
|71
|69
|277
|$18,200
|T25
|Nick Voke
|-11
|73
|66
|69
|69
|277
|$18,200
|T25
|Hung Chien-yao
|-11
|68
|69
|70
|70
|277
|$18,200
|T25
|Rashid Khan
|-11
|67
|67
|72
|71
|277
|$18,200
|T30
|Liu Yanwei
|-10
|70
|70
|68
|70
|278
|$16,300
|T30
|Wade Ormsby
|-10
|71
|69
|70
|68
|278
|$16,300
|T32
|Mingyu Cho
|-9
|71
|69
|69
|70
|279
|$14,800
|T32
|Jose Toledo
|-9
|70
|70
|70
|69
|279
|$14,800
|T32
|Miguel Tabuena
|-9
|71
|68
|69
|71
|279
|$14,800
|T32
|Charlie Lindh
|-9
|70
|69
|69
|71
|279
|$14,800
|T32
|Kazuki Higa
|-9
|70
|71
|71
|67
|279
|$14,800
|T37
|Siddikur Rahman
|-8
|71
|67
|71
|71
|280
|$13,000
|T37
|Scott Hend
|-8
|71
|68
|71
|70
|280
|$13,000
|T37
|Junggon Hwang
|-8
|71
|66
|71
|72
|280
|$13,000
|T37
|Bjorn Hellgren
|-8
|73
|68
|69
|70
|280
|$13,000
|T41
|Tomoyo Ikemura
|-7
|71
|69
|69
|72
|281
|$11,700
|T41
|Sarit Suwannarut
|-7
|70
|69
|71
|71
|281
|$11,700
|T41
|S.S.P. Chawrasia
|-7
|71
|70
|72
|68
|281
|$11,700
|T44
|Kosuke Hamamoto
|-6
|67
|70
|72
|73
|282
|$10,086
|T44
|Jordan Zunic
|-6
|68
|71
|71
|72
|282
|$10,086
|T44
|Gaganjeet Bhullar
|-6
|70
|71
|69
|72
|282
|$10,086
|T44
|Jack Thompson
|-6
|69
|70
|72
|71
|282
|$10,086
|T44
|Sampson Zheng
|-6
|69
|72
|72
|69
|282
|$10,086
|T44
|Ian Snyman
|-6
|71
|70
|72
|69
|282
|$10,086
|T44
|Hongtaek Kim
|-6
|68
|72
|75
|67
|282
|$10,086
|T51
|Chanat Sakulpolphaisan
|-5
|72
|67
|70
|74
|283
|$7,800
|T51
|Sihwan Kim
|-5
|71
|69
|71
|72
|283
|$7,800
|T51
|Kyongjun Moon
|-5
|66
|69
|76
|72
|283
|$7,800
|T51
|Angelo Que
|-5
|66
|69
|76
|72
|283
|$7,800
|T51
|Douglas Klein
|-5
|71
|70
|71
|71
|283
|$7,800
|T51
|Austen Truslow
|-5
|69
|70
|74
|70
|283
|$7,800
|T57
|Khalid Walid Attieh
|-4
|73
|67
|70
|74
|284
|$6,800
|T57
|Shahriffuddin Ariffin
|-4
|66
|74
|72
|72
|284
|$6,800
|T57
|Richard Bland
|-4
|68
|73
|71
|72
|284
|$6,800
|T60
|Suradit Yongcharoenchai
|-3
|67
|71
|73
|74
|285
|$6,200
|T60
|Sam Brazel
|-3
|68
|69
|74
|74
|285
|$6,200
|T60
|Pavit Tangkamolprasert
|-3
|74
|67
|74
|70
|285
|$6,200
|T63
|Prom Meesawat
|-2
|66
|72
|73
|75
|286
|$5,400
|T63
|Stefano Mazzoli
|-2
|67
|72
|72
|75
|286
|$5,400
|T63
|Jed Morgan
|-2
|69
|72
|71
|74
|286
|$5,400
|T63
|Jbe Kruger
|-2
|70
|69
|75
|72
|286
|$5,400
|T63
|Justin Warren
|-2
|67
|73
|74
|72
|286
|$5,400
|68
|Ye Wocheng
|1
|71
|70
|75
|73
|289
|$4,800