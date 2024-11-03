2024 BNI Indonesian Masters final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each Asian Tour golfer won

The 2024 BNI Indonesian Masters final leaderboard is headed by winner Richard T. Lee, who topped the Asian Tour leaderboard this week with a win at Royal Jakarta Golf Club in Indonesia.

Lee earned the win to take his first Asian Tour title in nearly seven years, taking the tournament with a four-shot win on 23-under 265.

The Canadian earned his third Asian Tour title over Phachara Khongwatmai and Chang Wei-lun.

Relegated LIV Golf player Kieran Vincent finished in solo fourth place.

Lee won the $360,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

BNI Indonesian Masters recap notes

Lee earned 8.1 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was modest, mostly filled with Asian Tour regulars and several LIV Golf players.

There was a cut this week at 3-under 131, with 68 players finishing the event in the latest event of the 2024 season.

The 2024 Asian Tour schedule continues in two weeks with the Taiwan Glass Taifong Open.

2024 BNI Indonesian Masters final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

