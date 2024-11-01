Two-time LPGA major winner Brittany Lincicome retiring from full-time competition
CMC LPGA Tour

Two-time LPGA major winner Brittany Lincicome retiring from full-time competition

November 1, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
FOLLOW US


Two-time LPGA Tour major winner Brittany Linciome will retire as a full-time competitor on the circuit after the penultimate event on the 2024 schedule, played in her hometown of Tampa.

Lincicome will call it a career as a full-time player at The Annika, played at Pelican Golf Club. The 39-year-old was offered a sponsor exemption into the tournament, which is presented by Gainbridge, thanks to a heartfelt letter to tournament officials.

With that spot in the 120-player field, Lincicome will be able to walk away in her hometown and on her own terms.

Lincicome is a mother of two, raising the children with her husband Dewald Gouws. The couple's eldest daughter started kindergarten this year, and Lincicome, nicknamed Bam-Bam for her powerful style, has felt a desire to be at home more often, according to Golfweek.

LISTEN TO GOLF NEWS NET RADIO 24/7
FOLLOW GOLF NEWS NET RADIO: iHEART | TUNEIN

While Lincicome is done playing a full-time schedule, she still intends to play a handful of events per year, including what's now known as The Chevron Championship, at which she won both of her major titles in 2009 and 2015. Lincicome is exempt into that first major of the season as a former winner.

All told, Lincicome won eight LPGA Tour titles. Lincicome also played on the United States Solheim Cup team a half-dozen times. She was also an assistant captain at this fall's Solheim Cup at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Virginia.

The Annika is the last full-field event of the year on the LPGA Tour schedule. After that event in the Tampa area, the top 60 players in the LPGA Tour's Race to the CME Globe points race will be eligible for the CME Group Tour Championship, which offers a $4 million prize to the tournament winner.

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

Ryan talks about golf on various social platforms:

X or Twitter: https://twitter.com/ryanballengee
Facebook: https://facebook.com/ryanballengeegolf
Instagram: https://instagram.com/ryanballengee
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ryanballengeegolf

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.