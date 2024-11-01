Two-time LPGA major winner Brittany Lincicome retiring from full-time competition

Two-time LPGA Tour major winner Brittany Linciome will retire as a full-time competitor on the circuit after the penultimate event on the 2024 schedule, played in her hometown of Tampa.

Lincicome will call it a career as a full-time player at The Annika, played at Pelican Golf Club. The 39-year-old was offered a sponsor exemption into the tournament, which is presented by Gainbridge, thanks to a heartfelt letter to tournament officials.

With that spot in the 120-player field, Lincicome will be able to walk away in her hometown and on her own terms.

Lincicome is a mother of two, raising the children with her husband Dewald Gouws. The couple's eldest daughter started kindergarten this year, and Lincicome, nicknamed Bam-Bam for her powerful style, has felt a desire to be at home more often, according to Golfweek.

While Lincicome is done playing a full-time schedule, she still intends to play a handful of events per year, including what's now known as The Chevron Championship, at which she won both of her major titles in 2009 and 2015. Lincicome is exempt into that first major of the season as a former winner.

All told, Lincicome won eight LPGA Tour titles. Lincicome also played on the United States Solheim Cup team a half-dozen times. She was also an assistant captain at this fall's Solheim Cup at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Virginia.

The Annika is the last full-field event of the year on the LPGA Tour schedule. After that event in the Tampa area, the top 60 players in the LPGA Tour's Race to the CME Globe points race will be eligible for the CME Group Tour Championship, which offers a $4 million prize to the tournament winner.