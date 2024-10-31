Donald Trump’s golf courses: Golf courses, country clubs and resorts Trump owns or manages

President Donald Trump has plenty of businesses that could cause a conflict of interest while he's in the White House (or Trump Tower, for that matter). However, among his businesses, Trump's golf course holdings would seemingly present the fewest potential conflicts.

Trump's golf company owns or manages 17 golf courses, with 12 of them located in the United States.

The Trump Organization golf portfolio is a mix of private, non-equity country clubs; resorts Trump built or acquired at depressed prices; and a public course his firm manages in the Bronx.

Trump also manages a pair of golf courses in the United Arab Emirates, including Trump International Golf Club and Trump World Golf Club. Trump World Golf Club was set to open in 2020, two years after the first Dubai course opened.

Trump also has other international properties, including a forthcoming deal to manage Trump International Golf Club in Bali. Phil Mickelson was chosen in 2017 to re-design the course, formerly known as Nirwana Golf Course.

Sometimes, these properties do not wind up opening for a variety of reasons, predominantly on the developer side.

Donald Trump-owned golf courses, country clubs and resorts