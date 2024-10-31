Donald Trump’s golf courses: Golf courses, country clubs and resorts Trump owns or manages

President Donald Trump has plenty of businesses that could cause a conflict of interest while he's in the White House (or Trump Tower, for that matter). However, among his businesses, Trump's golf course holdings would seemingly present the fewest potential conflicts.
Trump's golf company owns or manages 17 golf courses, with 12 of them located in the United States.
The Trump Organization golf portfolio is a mix of private, non-equity country clubs; resorts Trump built or acquired at depressed prices; and a public course his firm manages in the Bronx.
Trump also manages a pair of golf courses in the United Arab Emirates, including Trump International Golf Club and Trump World Golf Club. Trump World Golf Club was set to open in 2020, two years after the first Dubai course opened.
Trump also has other international properties, including a forthcoming deal to manage Trump International Golf Club in Bali. Phil Mickelson was chosen in 2017 to re-design the course, formerly known as Nirwana Golf Course.
Sometimes, these properties do not wind up opening for a variety of reasons, predominantly on the developer side.
Donald Trump-owned golf courses, country clubs and resorts
- Trump National Golf Club, Bedminster: This is Trump's best-recognized private club, with the 36-hole facility hosting the 2009 U.S. Junior Amateur competitions. It will host the 2017 U.S. Women's Opena and the 2022 PGA Championship.
- Trump National Golf Club, Washington D.C.: Formerly known as Lowes Island, Trump purhcased this Northern Virginia property and prompted knocked down trees to improve the view of the Potomac River despite being done under dubious circumstances. This club will host the 2017 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship. The Championship Course was recently redesigned by Trump himself.
- Trump National Golf Club, Los Angeles: This is one of Trump's public facilities in the United States, offering seaside golf with views of the Pacific Ocean on a 7,300-yard golf course located in Rancho Palos Verdes.
- Trump International Golf Club, Dubai: This is the first of two Trump-branded courses in the United Arab Emirates owned by DAMAC. This Gil Hanse-designed course opened in 2018 and is operated by Trump's golf company.
- Trump World Golf Club, Dubai: The other Trump-branded course, associated with a different luxury development in Dubai, will feature a golf course designed by Tiger Woods. It was expected to open in 2020, and Trump's golf company will operate it if it opens.
- Trump National Golf Club, Philadelphia: This golf club is actually located in southern New Jersey, aiming to compete with the incomparable Pine Valley. Trump has previously said his club's view is better than that of Pine Valley, but it's hard to agree with him.
- Trump National Golf Club, Westchester: Located some 30 minutes from Manhattan, Trump has tried to write down the value of this property dramatically to avoid paying property taxes on it. Jim Fazio designed this course which has the highest slope rating in the Metro N.Y. area.
- Trump International Golf Club, West Palm Beach: This is Donald Trump's first golf property.
- Trump National Doral Resort: Trump bought Doral in 2012 in a bankruptcy sale, paying $150 million for the burgeoning resort 30 minutes outside of Miami. The famous Blue Monster course, which hosted the PGA Tour for 50 years, was redesigned by Gil Hanse at Trump's behest, turning a resort course with a tough finish into a slog. Trump has also invested millions into renovating the lodging and the other three courses on the property.
- Trump National Golf Club, Jupiter (Fla.): Trump currently is facing a lawsuit from some members over getting back their initial membership fee in the club, which they requested back as part of a deal from when the Trump family took over the club.
- Trump National Golf Club, Hudson Valley: Located in the shadow of the Hudson Valley mountains, this 18-hole club was built from a former 300-acre bison farm. Trump re-designed the course, which measures almost 7,700 yards from the tips.
- Trump National Golf Club, Colts Neck: This New Jersey shore property has a 19th hole island green and a nine-hole short course, with all of the holes designed by Jerry Pate.
- Trump National Golf Club, Charlotte: Formerly The Point Lake and Golf Club, the membership voted in 2012 to sell to Trump for $3 million. Trump invested in the property after prevailing in a nearly two-year courtship of the divided membership. The club's course plays nearly 7,500 yards.
- Trump Turnberry Resort: Trump purchased the Turnberry resort, which has hosted the British Open four times (last in 2009), in 2014. It has since hosted the Women's British Open, and Trump has invested a nine-figure sum in the resort, including a renovation of the major-hosting Ailsa course. The new ninth hole is widely loved, with the iconic lighthouse serving as the new halfway house.
- Trump Golf Links, Ferry Point: Located in The Bronx, this Jack Nicklaus Design-built course sits on top of a former landfill (like Bayonne and Liberty National). Trump's company manages this course with a sweetheart deal from the New York City government, whereby Trump gets a percentage of profits in exchange for committing to some infrastructure development on the property. Trump claims to have made the first hole-in-one on the property.
- Trump International Golf Links, Scotland: This net-new course was designed by Martin Hawtree and has been largely well-received, albeit not glowingly so. Trump has complained about the possibility of wind farms off the shores of the links, saying it would ruin the golfers' view. Trump says he is holding off further development and investment until that issue is resolved to his satisfaction. The documentary film "You've Been Trumped" details the story of Trump's acquisition of the land and his interactions with government and neighbors.
- Trump International Golf Links, Ireland: Formerly the Doonbeg Lodge, Trump purchase the Irish property in 2014. He has made improvements to the property. He wanted to build a sea wall to protect the course from erosion caused by global climate change but has since pulled that plan.