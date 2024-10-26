How to watch Golf News Net TV on Roku, Amazon Fire TV

Golf News Net TV is a new, 24/7 linear streaming TV channel, featuring content from around the world of golf, including live and recent competitions, live golf talk shows and programming featuring golf travel, equipment, instruction and more.

GNN TV is available as a streaming TV channel, and it is available on practically every screen imaginable. Watching Golf News Net TV is easy! Here's how to watch our channel, depending on your screen and streaming platform of choice.

On your computer, phone or tablet

If you're using a computer, phone or tablet, you can watch Golf News Net TV at our website or with our partners at Free Live Sports.

On your Roku-enabled TV

If you have a TV with Roku (either built-in to the TV or through a Roku HDMI stick), you can watch Golf News Net TV through our partners at Free Live Sports. Go to the Roku app store -- scroll to Store -- and search for Free Live Sports. Or, you can visit the Roku store from your phone, login to your Roku account and trigger your Roku device to install Free Live Sports.

GOLF NEWS NET RADIO FOLLOW GOLF NEWS NET RADIO: iHEART | TUNEIN

Once installed, launch Free Live Sports on your Roku device by scrolling to it from your home screen. After Free Live Sports launches, scroll down to GNN TV and enjoy!

On your Amazon Fire-enabled TV

If you have a TV with Amazon Fire (either built-in to the TV or through a Amazon Fire HDMI stick), you can watch Golf News Net TV through our partners at Free Live Sports. Go to the Amazon Fire app store -- either by going to the Appstore or searching for apps -- and search for Free Live Sports. Or, you can visit the Amazon store from your phone, login to your Amazon account and trigger your Amazon-enabled device to install Free Live Sports.

Once installed, launch Free Live Sports on your Roku device by scrolling to it from your home screen. After Free Live Sports launches, scroll down to GNN TV and enjoy!

More platforms to come

As Golf News Net TV launches on additional platforms and through our Golf News Net apps for Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV, we'll share even more ways to watch our channel.