2024 Zozo Championship money: Purse, winner's share, updated PGA Tour prize money payout
October 26, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Justin Thomas


The 2024 Zozo Championship prize money payout is from the $8.5 million purse, with 77 professional players who complete four rounds at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan, earning PGA Tour prize money this week.

The winner's share of the Zozo Championship prize pool is at $1,530,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $918,000 in PGA Tour prize money today. The Zozo Championship prize-money payout breakdown shows a payout of 18 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each PGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place professional player, which is $13,770.

The Zozo Championship field is headed by Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler, Nico Echavarria and more. The PGA Tour leaderboard features a wide variety of players who could win on Sunday.

This tournament started with 78 players, and a cut was not made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2024 Zozo Championship from the correct 2024 Zozo Championship full-field payout is based on their finish.

The 36-hole cut was not made to the top 65 players and ties, as there was a 78-player starting field, with every player able to move up in the final round.

The 2024 Zozo Championship prize money payout is set ahead of the event, with the PGA Tour typically adding money to the purse if more than 65 professionals make the cut to ensure all players are paid.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 FedEx Cup Fall points, as will be the practice for all fall events in 2024.

Additionally, there are 40.4 Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, the win comes with enhanced PGA Tour status. The winner gets a two-year PGA Tour exemption, and it goes a long way into getting that player into the first two mainland 2025 Signature events.

2024 Zozo Championship prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $1,530,000
2 $918,000
3 $578,000
4 $408,000
5 $340,000
6 $306,000
7 $284,750
8 $263,500
9 $246,500
10 $229,500
11 $212,500
12 $195,500
13 $178,500
14 $161,500
15 $151,640
16 $142,460
17 $133,960
18 $125,460
19 $116,960
20 $108,460
21 $99,960
22 $93,160
23 $86,360
24 $79,560
25 $72,760
26 $65,960
27 $63,410
28 $60,860
29 $58,310
30 $55,760
31 $53,210
32 $50,660
33 $48,110
34 $45,985
35 $43,860
36 $41,735
37 $39,610
38 $37,910
39 $36,210
40 $34,510
41 $32,810
42 $31,110
43 $29,410
44 $27,710
45 $26,010
46 $24,310
47 $22,610
48 $21,250
49 $20,060
50 $19,380
51 $18,870
52 $18,360
53 $18,020
54 $17,680
55 $17,510
56 $17,340
57 $17,170
58 $17,000
59 $16,830
60 $16,660
61 $16,490
62 $16,320
63 $16,150
64 $15,980
65 $15,810
66 $15,640
67 $15,470
68 $15,300
69 $15,130
70 $14,960
71 $14,790
72 $14,620
73 $14,450
74 $14,280
75 $14,110
76 $13,940
77 $13,770

