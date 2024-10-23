2024 Zozo Championship format, cut rules and PGA Tour playoff format

The 2024 Zozo Championship format remains unchanged this year, with the PGA Tour event played at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan.

The 2024 Zozo Championship field is 78 players.

The Zozo Championship field is made up of players who get in off the PGA Tour's eligibility criteria for this event, including players looking to finish in the top 125 of the FedEx Cup Fall points list.

Zozo Championship format

The Zozo Championship format is a 72-hole event. The field is divided into threesomes for the first two rounds. For the first two rounds, the threesomes remain paired together.

GOLF NEWS NET RADIO FOLLOW GOLF NEWS NET RADIO: iHEART | TUNEIN

In the first two rounds, the threesomes will have a tee time in the morning wave and the afternoon wave on the tee sheet. Each threesome will also start one round on the first tee and the other on the 10th tee, with the field evenly split each day between morning and afternoon.

A cut is not made this week after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties. All players who qualify for the tournament are eligible to finish the event.

For the third and fourth rounds, the pairings and tee times are made based on each player's total score through two and three rounds, respectively. Players with the highest total score go first, then in descending order until the two players with the lowest total score in the final group.

The player with the lowest total score after 72 holes is the winner and will earn the winner's share of the purse.

The winning player will earn 500 FedEx Cup Fall points and will earn approximately 38 Official World Golf Ranking points.

Zozo Championship playoff format

A playoff to settle any ties after 72 holes will be played under PGA Tour rules. The Zozo Championship playoff format is a sudden-death format, with playoff holes being 18, 18, then 17 and 18 played repeatedly by any qualifying players. The Zozo Championship playoff competitors compete hole-by-hole until a winner is determined by a player scoring the lowest among the remaining players.