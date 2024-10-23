2024 Genesis Championship purse, winner's share, DP World Tour prize money payout
October 23, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A picture of golfer Tom Kim


The 2024 Genesis Championship purse is $4 million, with the winner's share at $680,000 -- the standard 17 percent payout according to the European Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2024 Genesis Championship field is headed by Tom Kim, Byeong Hun An and Nicolai Hojgaard, as well as more of the world's best players.

The Genesis Championship is the 42ndevent of the year on the 2024 European Tour schedule.

The event is played at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea in Incheon, South Korea.

What else is on the line: Race to Dubai points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner gets approximately 23.6 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the European Tour, as well berths into other key events.

There are a total of 5,000 Race to Dubai points on offer to the full field.

The points on offer are related to the purse of the tournament as quoted in United States dollars (USD).

The winner gets 835 DP World Tour points, with the player holding the most season-long Race to Dubai points at the end of the tournament winning the Race to Dubai and its first-place prize.

The top eight players in the Race to Dubai standings after the season will be paid from the Race to Dubai bonus pool of $6 million.

2024 Genesis Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $680,000
2 $440,000
3 $250,400
4 $200,000
5 $169,600
6 $140,000
7 $120,000
8 $100,000
9 $89,600
10 $80,000
11 $73,600
12 $68,800
13 $64,400
14 $61,200
15 $58,800
16 $56,400
17 $54,000
18 $51,600
19 $49,600
20 $48,000
21 $46,400
22 $45,200
23 $44,000
24 $42,800
25 $41,600
26 $40,400
27 $39,200
28 $38,000
29 $36,800
30 $35,600
31 $34,400
32 $33,200
33 $32,000
34 $30,800
35 $29,600
36 $28,400
37 $27,600
38 $26,800
39 $26,000
40 $25,200
41 $24,400
42 $23,600
43 $22,800
44 $22,000
45 $21,200
46 $20,400
47 $19,600
48 $18,800
49 $18,000
50 $17,200
51 $16,400
52 $15,600
53 $14,800
54 $14,000
55 $13,600
56 $13,200
57 $12,800
58 $12,400
59 $12,000
60 $11,600
61 $11,200
62 $10,800
63 $10,400
64 $10,000
65 $9,600

