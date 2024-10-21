TGL announces schedule for 2025 inaugural season, set to begin in January

TGL, the hybrid indoor golf league crafted by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, has announced its inaugural season schedule, with the concept set to kick off a 16-match slate that will unfold over 10 weeks, starting January 7.

The league will debut on January 7 with a match featuring the New York Golf Club (Xander Schauffele, Matt Fitzpatrick, Rickie Fowler and Cameron Young) taking on The Bay

Golf Club (Ludvig Aberg, Wyndham Clark, Min Woo Lee and Shane Lowry) on ESPN at 9 p.m. Eastern. Woods' Jupiter Links Golf Club team (including Max Homa, Tom Kim and Kevin Kisner) will debut January 18 at 7 p.m., the night after the Monday Night Football NFL Wild Card playoff game, against Los Angeles Golf Club (Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala, Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Rose).

Rory McIlroy's Boston Common Golf (with Keegan Bradley, Adam Scott and Hideki Matsuyama) will debut in the fourth match against Woods' Jupiter Links Golf Club on Jan. 27 at 6:30 p.m.

All teams will play five matches, one against each of the other teams in the league.

All regular-season matches will air live between ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN+, including a Presidents Day tripleheader on February 17, the day after the Woods-hosted The Genesis Invitational ends in Los Angeles. Notably, Atlanta Drive Golf Club (Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, Billy Horschel and Lucas Glover) plays a doubleheader on Presidents Day, first against the Los Angeles Golf Club at 1 p.m. and against The Bay Golf Club at 4 p.m. Eastern.

The top four teams from the regular season will then meet in a semifinal slate on March 17 and 18. The winners of those semifinal matches will then meet in a best-of-3 series for the SoFi Cup in the finals, played March 24 and 25.

The matches are set to be played at SoFi Center, a 1,500-seat, purpose-built arena for TGL on the campus of Palm Beach State College in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., that will feature a combination of simulated golf on tee shots and approch shots with a unique, malleable green complex used for short-game shots and utting. The playing field will run approximately 100 yards in length and 50 yards in width. Teams hit their shots from boxes featuring real grass or sand to play any of 30 custom-designed, virtual holes projected onto a 3,400-square-foot screen. Once teams are inside approximately 50 yards they will transition to live action and finish each hole within a 22,475-square-foot short-game area that transforms between

holes. A 41-yard-wide turntable rotates the green and three bunkers to change approach angles while nearly 600 motorized actuators embedded under the synthetic putting surface modify the green's topography.

Each match is approximately 2 hours long and features 15 holes of action.

The first portion of the match is a nine-hole match featuring three-player alternate shot. Each three-person team will play out the hole, with a player who hits the tee shot going first, followed by the selected player who hits the next shot and the third player hitting the third shot, if necessary. If a fourth shot is necessary, then the player who hit the tee shot on that hole will hit, and the lineup will repeat until the ball is holed. The team who completes the hole in the fewest strokes wins that hole.

The second segment of the match features six holes of one-on-one match play. Beginning with the 10th hole, each team will select an A, B and C player. The A player on each team will compete against each other on the 10th hole, with the players completing the hole solo. The player with the lowest score on that hole will win the hole. The B players will compete on the 11th hole, and the C players will compete on the 12th hole. Then the cycle will repeat once again until the match is done.

Each hole is worth 1 point, and if the hole is halved, then the point is split. The team with the most points at the end of the night wins the match. If the match is tied at the end of 15 holes, there will be an overtime played until a winner is determined.

The winning team for the night will earn 2 points in the season-long standings. If a team loses in overtime, they'll earn 1 point. If a team loses in regulation, they earn 0 points.

Tickets for each match start at $160 each and will go on sale through a pre-sale list on Oct. 28 before opening to the public the next day.

2025 TGL schedule

All times Eastern