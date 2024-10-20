2024 Dominion Energy Charity Classic money: Purse, winner's share, updated PGA Tour Champions prize money payout
October 20, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Bernhard Langer


The 2024 Dominion Energy Charity Classic prize money payout is from the $2.3 million purse, with 72 professional players who complete three rounds at Country Club of Virginia in Richmond, Virginia, earning PGA Tour Champions prize money and an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of Dominion Energy Charity Classic prize pool is at $350,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $205,000. The Dominion Energy Charity Classic prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 15 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each PGA Tour Champions player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place professional player.

The Dominion Energy Charity Classic field is headed by Jerry Kelly, David Toms, Padraig Harrington and more.

This tournament started with 72 players, and a cut was not made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2024 Dominion Energy Charity Classic from the correct 2024 Dominion Energy Charity Classic full-field payout is based on their finish.

Every player still in the field can improve their position in the final round of this 54-hole event on the PGA Tour Champions schedule.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 700,000 Charles Schwab Cup points, as this is considered an official playoff event on the PGA Tour Champions schedule with dollars converted to two points.

There are no Official World Golf Ranking points on the line in PGA Tour Champions events.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour Champions. Winners of these events get better status and access on tour.

2024 Dominion Energy Charity Classic prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $350,000
2 $205,000
3 $165,000
4 $138,500
5 $110,500
6 $92,000
7 $82,500
8 $74,000
9 $64,400
10 $60,500
11 $55,200
12 $50,500
13 $46,000
14 $43,700
15 $41,400
16 $39,100
17 $36,800
18 $34,500
19 $32,400
20 $30,350
21 $28,520
22 $26,680
23 $25,300
24 $24,150
25 $23,000
26 $21,850
27 $20,930
28 $20,010
29 $19,090
30 $18,170
31 $17,250
32 $16,560
33 $15,870
34 $15,180
35 $14,490
36 $13,800
37 $13,110
38 $12,650
39 $12,190
40 $11,730
41 $11,270
42 $10,810
43 $10,350
44 $9,890
45 $9,430
46 $8,970
47 $8,510
48 $8,050
49 $7,590
50 $7,130
51 $6,670
52 $6,210
53 $5,750
54 $5,520
55 $5,290
56 $5,060
57 $4,830
58 $4,600
59 $4,370
60 $4,140
61 $3,910
62 $3,680
63 $3,450
64 $3,220
65 $2,990
66 $2,760
67 $2,530
68 $2,320
69 $2,162
70 $2,024
71 $1,886
72 $1,748

