2024 Shriners Children’s Open PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games.

Each week, we offer PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations.

We continue our 2024 PGA Tour one-and-done picks this week with the 2024 Shriners Children's Open, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we have the Shriners Children's Open, with TPC Summerlin hosting once again at an event Tom Kim has won two years running. This is a course that is somewhat susceptible to the wind and has some difficult tee shots. Ballstrikers tend to fare well here, even if they're not tremendously long.

It's also worth noting that most leagues these days don't consider the fall events. So, if you're in a league where this matters, you may be just picking for the fall, or you may be picking to add on to the prior season or to start a new season. Keep that in mind considering my picks, which aren't for any specific league (unlike the FedEx Cup season).

2024 Shriners Children's Open One and Done picks

Tom Kim: The two-time defending champion had a great Presidents Cup, and he loves this event

K.H. Lee: Lee seems to do his best work on TPC courses and ones in the desert, so here's the best of both worlds.

Taylor Pendrith: Pendrith was a rollercoaster in Montreal, but he was third here last year.

Davis Thompson: Thompson is, if nothing else, a money-making machine this year. He's been on a roll of made cuts going back to June -- including a win.

My pick this week is Tom Kim.