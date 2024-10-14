2024 Shriners Children’s Open: Expert picks, PGA Tour field rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2024 Shriners Children's Open is the PGA Tour-sanctioned event this week, and we're back with our PGA Tour field rankings and expert picks for the tournament at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, Nev.

Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're playing in a fantasy golf leagues, betting on golf, or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top PGA Tour golfers to watch this week from our 2024 Shriners Children's Open rankings.

FALL GNN MEMBERSHIP SPECIAL: Join now and get 2 years for the price of 18 months OR 3 years for the price of 2 years! Access all our winning tools and analysis, as well as two annual gifts!

GNN Members-Only Tools

2024 Shriners Children's Open Tournament preview

The Shriners Children's Open is this week, and the PGA Tour continues the FedEx Cup Fall with a long-running event in Las Vegas. Tom Kim has won here each of the last two years.

2024 Shriners Children's Open Tournament rankings: Top 10 players

1. Tom Kim: TK is the highest-ranked player in the field and the two-time defending champion, coming off an emotional Presidents Cup.

2. Beau Hossler: Hossler has been excellent throughout the year, and he's young enough that he can keep up the grind.

3. Taylor Pendrith: Pendrith was up and down at the Presidents Cup, but he was third here last year and has become a better player since.

4. Davis Thompson: Thompson hasn't missed a cut since June, and he's won in that span. Has a decent record here.

5. Cam Davis: The Aussie won this summer in unexpected fashion and finished his FedEx Cup playoffs with a T-5 finish in Colorado.

6. K.H. Lee: Lee has played TPC Summerlin pretty well, and he's cashed nicely in the last two PGA Tour events played.

7. Adam Hadwin: If you're thinking of a horse-for-course play outside of Tom Kim, Hadwin has to be your guy since he has three top-10s in the last five years.

8. Harry Hall: The Brit cashed last week in Utah coming off a successful run of higher-end DP World Tour events.

9. Tom Hoge: Tommy Tables should be in for a great week in one of his favorite events.

10. Matt NeSmith: NeSmith has been boom or bust pretty much all year, but he has a great track record in Vegas.