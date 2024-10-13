2024 SJM Macao Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each Asian Tour golfer won

The 2024 SJM Macao Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Rattanon Wannasrichan, who topped the Asian Tour leaderboard this week with a win at Macau Golf and Country Club in China.
Wannasrichan earned the win to take his first Asian Tour title in seven years, taking the tournament with a wire-to-wire, two-shot win on 20-under 260.
Gunn Charoenkul finished in joint second place, while Poosit Supupramai finished alone in third place, two shots back of Charoenkul.
Miguel Tabuena and John Catlin finished tied for fourth place on 15-under total.
Wannasrichan won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,000,000 purse.
SJM Macao Open recap notes
Wannasrichan earned 6.9 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was modest, mostly filled with Asian Tour regulars and several LIV Golf players.
There was a cut this week at even-par 140, with 69 players finishing the event in the latest event of the 2024 season.
The 2024 Asian Tour schedule continues next week with the Black Mountain Championship in Thailand on the International Series.
2024 SJM Macao Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Rattanon Wannasrichan
|-20
|61
|66
|67
|66
|260
|$180,000
|2
|Gunn Charoenkul
|-18
|65
|64
|66
|67
|262
|$110,000
|3
|Poosit Supupramai
|-16
|66
|67
|67
|64
|264
|$63,000
|T4
|Miguel Tabuena
|-15
|64
|68
|70
|63
|265
|$45,500
|T4
|John Catlin
|-15
|67
|65
|68
|65
|265
|$45,500
|6
|Pavit Tangkamolprasert
|-14
|66
|66
|67
|67
|266
|$33,300
|T7
|Chanat Sakulpolphaisan
|-12
|70
|65
|65
|68
|268
|$26,500
|T7
|Liu Yung-hua
|-12
|64
|67
|68
|69
|268
|$26,500
|T9
|Chapchai Nirat
|-11
|69
|67
|69
|64
|269
|$18,550
|T9
|David Boriboonsub
|-11
|69
|65
|69
|66
|269
|$18,550
|T9
|Min Woo Lee
|-11
|68
|68
|67
|66
|269
|$18,550
|T9
|Bjorn Hellgren
|-11
|64
|70
|68
|67
|269
|$18,550
|T13
|Yuvraj Singh Sandhu
|-10
|71
|67
|64
|68
|270
|$14,483
|T13
|Brian Harman
|-10
|67
|66
|68
|69
|270
|$14,483
|T13
|Seungtaek Lee
|-10
|68
|65
|67
|70
|270
|$14,483
|T16
|Matthew Cheung
|-9
|69
|65
|72
|65
|271
|$12,650
|T16
|Wang Wei-Hsuan
|-9
|65
|68
|72
|66
|271
|$12,650
|T16
|Sampson Zheng
|-9
|68
|67
|69
|67
|271
|$12,650
|T19
|Berry Henson
|-8
|69
|69
|66
|68
|272
|$11,050
|T19
|Sam Brazel
|-8
|63
|69
|70
|70
|272
|$11,050
|T19
|Chang Wei-lun
|-8
|64
|71
|67
|70
|272
|$11,050
|T19
|Atiruj Winaicharoenchai
|-8
|68
|67
|67
|70
|272
|$11,050
|T23
|Daniel Van Tonder
|-7
|67
|69
|72
|65
|273
|$9,550
|T23
|Douglas Klein
|-7
|67
|68
|69
|69
|273
|$9,550
|T23
|Kevin Yuan
|-7
|69
|67
|68
|69
|273
|$9,550
|T23
|Jack Thompson
|-7
|72
|64
|68
|69
|273
|$9,550
|T23
|Jaco Ahlers
|-7
|69
|69
|66
|69
|273
|$9,550
|T23
|Ian Snyman
|-7
|69
|66
|68
|70
|273
|$9,550
|T29
|Sadom Kaewkanjana
|-6
|68
|69
|71
|66
|274
|$8,150
|T29
|Yurav Premlall
|-6
|70
|70
|66
|68
|274
|$8,150
|T29
|Ajeetesh Sandhu
|-6
|71
|67
|70
|66
|274
|$8,150
|T29
|Suteepat Prateeptienchai
|-6
|67
|63
|75
|69
|274
|$8,150
|33
|Michael Maguire
|-5
|71
|68
|67
|69
|275
|$7,600
|T34
|Eric McIntosh
|-4
|72
|68
|67
|69
|276
|$7,200
|T34
|Jazz Janewattananond
|-4
|68
|67
|73
|68
|276
|$7,200
|T34
|Kosuke Hamamoto
|-4
|69
|70
|66
|71
|276
|$7,200
|T37
|Chonlatit Chuenboonngam
|-3
|67
|66
|74
|70
|277
|$6,410
|T37
|Hongtaek Kim
|-3
|71
|65
|71
|70
|277
|$6,410
|T37
|Maverick Antcliff
|-3
|73
|66
|70
|68
|277
|$6,410
|T37
|Jeunghun Wang
|-3
|67
|73
|69
|68
|277
|$6,410
|T37
|Scott Hend
|-3
|70
|68
|73
|66
|277
|$6,410
|T42
|Charng-Tai Sudsom
|-2
|69
|65
|73
|71
|278
|$5,520
|T42
|Saptak Talwar
|-2
|70
|68
|72
|68
|278
|$5,520
|T42
|Khalin Joshi
|-2
|68
|72
|70
|68
|278
|$5,520
|T42
|Austen Truslow
|-2
|71
|68
|75
|64
|278
|$5,520
|T42
|Jose Toledo
|-2
|71
|68
|76
|63
|278
|$5,520
|T47
|Manav Shah
|-1
|68
|69
|71
|71
|279
|$4,900
|T47
|William Harrold
|-1
|71
|68
|69
|71
|279
|$4,900
|T47
|Prom Meesawat
|-1
|68
|66
|74
|71
|279
|$4,900
|T50
|S.S.P. Chawrasia
|E
|69
|68
|69
|74
|280
|$4,400
|T50
|Hung Chien-yao
|E
|68
|72
|71
|69
|280
|$4,400
|T52
|Zhang Jin
|2
|74
|66
|69
|73
|282
|$3,875
|T52
|Poom Saksansin
|2
|71
|68
|72
|71
|282
|$3,875
|T52
|Lu Wei-chih
|2
|69
|71
|72
|70
|282
|$3,875
|T52
|Huang Chi
|2
|69
|71
|74
|68
|282
|$3,875
|T56
|Wade Ormsby
|3
|70
|68
|70
|75
|283
|$3,400
|T56
|Denzel Ieremia
|3
|70
|65
|74
|74
|283
|$3,400
|T56
|David Drysdale
|3
|68
|69
|74
|72
|283
|$3,400
|T56
|Ben Jones
|3
|69
|69
|75
|70
|283
|$3,400
|T56
|Chikkarangappa S.
|3
|72
|68
|74
|69
|283
|$3,400
|T61
|Aaron Wilkin
|4
|72
|68
|70
|74
|284
|$3,050
|T61
|Matt Killen
|4
|70
|70
|71
|73
|284
|$3,050
|T63
|Marcus Fraser
|5
|74
|66
|75
|70
|285
|$2,850
|T63
|Jason Knutzon
|5
|68
|72
|76
|69
|285
|$2,850
|T65
|Ngai Si
|6
|70
|68
|69
|79
|286
|$2,650
|T65
|David Meyers
|6
|71
|69
|73
|73
|286
|$2,650
|67
|Sean Ramos
|7
|71
|68
|74
|74
|287
|$2,500
|T68
|Kristoffer Broberg
|8
|70
|67
|78
|73
|288
|$2,350
|T68
|Justin Warren
|8
|68
|71
|80
|69
|288
|$2,350