2024 SJM Macao Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each Asian Tour golfer won

The 2024 SJM Macao Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Rattanon Wannasrichan, who topped the Asian Tour leaderboard this week with a win at Macau Golf and Country Club in China.

Wannasrichan earned the win to take his first Asian Tour title in seven years, taking the tournament with a wire-to-wire, two-shot win on 20-under 260.

Gunn Charoenkul finished in joint second place, while Poosit Supupramai finished alone in third place, two shots back of Charoenkul.

Miguel Tabuena and John Catlin finished tied for fourth place on 15-under total.

Wannasrichan won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,000,000 purse.

SJM Macao Open recap notes

Wannasrichan earned 6.9 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was modest, mostly filled with Asian Tour regulars and several LIV Golf players.

There was a cut this week at even-par 140, with 69 players finishing the event in the latest event of the 2024 season.

The 2024 Asian Tour schedule continues next week with the Black Mountain Championship in Thailand on the International Series.

2024 SJM Macao Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

