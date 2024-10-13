2024 SJM Macao Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each Asian Tour golfer won
Asian Tour CMC

Ryan Ballengee
MACAU, CHINA: Rattanon Wannasrichan of Thailand pictured with the winner’s trophy on Sunday October 13, 2024 at the Macau Golf and Country Club following the SJM Macao Open. The US$1 million Asian Tour event is staged from October 10 -13, 2024. Picture by Paul Lakatos/IMG.


The 2024 SJM Macao Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Rattanon Wannasrichan, who topped the Asian Tour leaderboard this week with a win at Macau Golf and Country Club in China.

Wannasrichan earned the win to take his first Asian Tour title in seven years, taking the tournament with a wire-to-wire, two-shot win on 20-under 260.

Gunn Charoenkul finished in joint second place, while Poosit Supupramai finished alone in third place, two shots back of Charoenkul.

Miguel Tabuena and John Catlin finished tied for fourth place on 15-under total.

Wannasrichan won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,000,000 purse.

SJM Macao Open recap notes

Wannasrichan earned 6.9 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was modest, mostly filled with Asian Tour regulars and several LIV Golf players.

There was a cut this week at even-par 140, with 69 players finishing the event in the latest event of the 2024 season.

The 2024 Asian Tour schedule continues next week with the Black Mountain Championship in Thailand on the International Series.

2024 SJM Macao Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

1 Rattanon Wannasrichan -20 61 66 67 66 260 $180,000
2 Gunn Charoenkul -18 65 64 66 67 262 $110,000
3 Poosit Supupramai -16 66 67 67 64 264 $63,000
T4 Miguel Tabuena -15 64 68 70 63 265 $45,500
T4 John Catlin -15 67 65 68 65 265 $45,500
6 Pavit Tangkamolprasert -14 66 66 67 67 266 $33,300
T7 Chanat Sakulpolphaisan -12 70 65 65 68 268 $26,500
T7 Liu Yung-hua -12 64 67 68 69 268 $26,500
T9 Chapchai Nirat -11 69 67 69 64 269 $18,550
T9 David Boriboonsub -11 69 65 69 66 269 $18,550
T9 Min Woo Lee -11 68 68 67 66 269 $18,550
T9 Bjorn Hellgren -11 64 70 68 67 269 $18,550
T13 Yuvraj Singh Sandhu -10 71 67 64 68 270 $14,483
T13 Brian Harman -10 67 66 68 69 270 $14,483
T13 Seungtaek Lee -10 68 65 67 70 270 $14,483
T16 Matthew Cheung -9 69 65 72 65 271 $12,650
T16 Wang Wei-Hsuan -9 65 68 72 66 271 $12,650
T16 Sampson Zheng -9 68 67 69 67 271 $12,650
T19 Berry Henson -8 69 69 66 68 272 $11,050
T19 Sam Brazel -8 63 69 70 70 272 $11,050
T19 Chang Wei-lun -8 64 71 67 70 272 $11,050
T19 Atiruj Winaicharoenchai -8 68 67 67 70 272 $11,050
T23 Daniel Van Tonder -7 67 69 72 65 273 $9,550
T23 Douglas Klein -7 67 68 69 69 273 $9,550
T23 Kevin Yuan -7 69 67 68 69 273 $9,550
T23 Jack Thompson -7 72 64 68 69 273 $9,550
T23 Jaco Ahlers -7 69 69 66 69 273 $9,550
T23 Ian Snyman -7 69 66 68 70 273 $9,550
T29 Sadom Kaewkanjana -6 68 69 71 66 274 $8,150
T29 Yurav Premlall -6 70 70 66 68 274 $8,150
T29 Ajeetesh Sandhu -6 71 67 70 66 274 $8,150
T29 Suteepat Prateeptienchai -6 67 63 75 69 274 $8,150
33 Michael Maguire -5 71 68 67 69 275 $7,600
T34 Eric McIntosh -4 72 68 67 69 276 $7,200
T34 Jazz Janewattananond -4 68 67 73 68 276 $7,200
T34 Kosuke Hamamoto -4 69 70 66 71 276 $7,200
T37 Chonlatit Chuenboonngam -3 67 66 74 70 277 $6,410
T37 Hongtaek Kim -3 71 65 71 70 277 $6,410
T37 Maverick Antcliff -3 73 66 70 68 277 $6,410
T37 Jeunghun Wang -3 67 73 69 68 277 $6,410
T37 Scott Hend -3 70 68 73 66 277 $6,410
T42 Charng-Tai Sudsom -2 69 65 73 71 278 $5,520
T42 Saptak Talwar -2 70 68 72 68 278 $5,520
T42 Khalin Joshi -2 68 72 70 68 278 $5,520
T42 Austen Truslow -2 71 68 75 64 278 $5,520
T42 Jose Toledo -2 71 68 76 63 278 $5,520
T47 Manav Shah -1 68 69 71 71 279 $4,900
T47 William Harrold -1 71 68 69 71 279 $4,900
T47 Prom Meesawat -1 68 66 74 71 279 $4,900
T50 S.S.P. Chawrasia E 69 68 69 74 280 $4,400
T50 Hung Chien-yao E 68 72 71 69 280 $4,400
T52 Zhang Jin 2 74 66 69 73 282 $3,875
T52 Poom Saksansin 2 71 68 72 71 282 $3,875
T52 Lu Wei-chih 2 69 71 72 70 282 $3,875
T52 Huang Chi 2 69 71 74 68 282 $3,875
T56 Wade Ormsby 3 70 68 70 75 283 $3,400
T56 Denzel Ieremia 3 70 65 74 74 283 $3,400
T56 David Drysdale 3 68 69 74 72 283 $3,400
T56 Ben Jones 3 69 69 75 70 283 $3,400
T56 Chikkarangappa S. 3 72 68 74 69 283 $3,400
T61 Aaron Wilkin 4 72 68 70 74 284 $3,050
T61 Matt Killen 4 70 70 71 73 284 $3,050
T63 Marcus Fraser 5 74 66 75 70 285 $2,850
T63 Jason Knutzon 5 68 72 76 69 285 $2,850
T65 Ngai Si 6 70 68 69 79 286 $2,650
T65 David Meyers 6 71 69 73 73 286 $2,650
67 Sean Ramos 7 71 68 74 74 287 $2,500
T68 Kristoffer Broberg 8 70 67 78 73 288 $2,350
T68 Justin Warren 8 68 71 80 69 288 $2,350

