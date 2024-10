2024 Japan Open Golf Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 Japan Open Golf Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Shugo Imahira, who topped the Japan Golf Tour leaderboard this week with a win at Tokyo Golf Club in Tokyo, Japan

Imahira earned the win to take his first major Japanese title, taking the tournament with a one-shot win, thanks to a 50-foot putt on the final hole to beat Ryosuke Kinoshita on 4-under 276.

Yuki Inamori was alone in third place on even-par 280, while Takumi Kanaya finished alone in fourth place on 2 over par.

Imahira won the ¥42,000,000 ($281,643) winner's share of the ¥210,000,000 ($1,408,215) purse.

Japan Open Golf Championship recap notes

Imahira earned 7.24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was modest, mostly filled with Japan Golf Tour regulars.

There was a cut this week, with 61 players from the starting 120-player field finishing the event in the latest event of the 2024 season.

The 2024 Japan Golf Tour schedule continues in four weeks with the Mitsui Sumitomo Visa Taiheiyo Masters.

2024 Japan Open Golf Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

