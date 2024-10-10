Where is Black Desert Resort and the 2024 Black Desert Championship located?

Black Desert Resort is home to the 2024 Black Desert Championship and a unique event on the PGA Tour. It is one of the best-known new golf courses in the United States, and it's home to one of the most relevant golf tournaments on the planet. The Utah resort has become home to a new down the stretch on the PGA Tour fall schedule.

Not only is Black Desert Resort a great golf course, but it is also home to the PGA Tour's 2024 Black Desert Championship, which features some of the best in the world playing in the Rockies.

Naturally, a club hosting a big golf tournament on the PGA Tour leads fans to wonder where Black Desert Resort is located.

Where is Black Desert Resort located?

Black Desert Resort is located in Ivins, Utah. Black Desert Resort is located in southwestmost Utah, right near the border with Utah, Arizona and Nevada.

GOLF NEWS NET RADIO FOLLOW GOLF NEWS NET RADIO: iHEART | TUNEIN

Neighboring cities to the club include St. George and Washington.

Which airports are near Black Desert Resort?

Since the biggest city in close proximity to Black Desert Resort is Las Vegas, the McCarran International Airport is frequently where golfers who are playing at the course will fly into before making the trek. It's an approximately 120-minute drive from the airport to Black Desert Resort.

What other famous golf courses are near Black Desert Resort?

Black Desert Resort is an iconic golf course in the United States, but it has some incredible neighbors in the golf world.

Sand Hollow Resort and Wolf Creek are the biggest standout hosts in the area.