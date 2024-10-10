You've seen the Black Desert Championship at Black Desert Resort in Utah, and you're entranced by the Tom Weiskopf design as it meanders through the desert.

Now you'd like to play the course for yourself and check a PGA Tour host course off your list.

If you're thinking of taking a special golf trip, particularly if you're planning to visit Utah, then Black Desert Resort should then be on your list. So how does it compare to other golf Meccas in terms of price? How much does it cost to play golf at Black Desert Resort?

In 2024, the rack rate for Black Desert Resort is $280 for the non-resort guest player. You're typically paying top dollar for a facility that is practically brand new. The green fee includes cart, a forecaddie, free food and beverage and range balls.

You'd be best served trying to play Black Desert Resort as part of a stay-and-play package at the Black Desert Resort. You can select the size of room and how many rounds you would like to play at Black Desert Resort through stay-and-play packages.

Black Desert Resort stay-and-play packages seem like the best way to go if you're looking to experience the PGA Tour host course while on holiday in Utah.