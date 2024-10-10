2024 Black Desert Championship purse, winner's share, PGA Tour prize money payout
CMC PGA Tour

2024 Black Desert Championship purse, winner’s share, PGA Tour prize money payout

October 10, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
FOLLOW US
A photo of golfer Chris Kirk Getty via Mizuno


The 2024 Black Desert Championship purse is set for $7.5 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,350,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2024 Black Desert Championship field is headed by Chris Kirk, Lucas Glover, Beau Hossler and more of the world's best players.

The 132-player field competes in the first event of the FedEx Cup Fall series on the schedule, with players earning their way into the field based on the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup standings and other eligibility.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

GOLF NEWS NET RADIO

FOLLOW GOLF NEWS NET RADIO: iHEART | TUNEIN

The prize-money payout is based on exactly 65 players making the cut and finishing the tournament. However, in PGA Tour events with a standard 36-hole cut to the top 65 players and ties, the payout formula is adjusted to account for the exact number of players making the cut and will often include adding money to the stated purse to account for additional players.

The event is played this year at the Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Utah.

This is the third fall PGA Tour event of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event earns 500 FedEx Cup Fall points, as will be the case for fall events. The winner gets 29.1 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

The champion will enjoy the benefits of winning PGA Tour event, including a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour and an exemption into next year's Masters, PGA Championship and The Players.

2024 Black Desert Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $1,350,000
2 $817,500
3 $517,500
4 $367,500
5 $307,500
6 $271,875
7 $253,125
8 $234,375
9 $219,375
10 $204,375
11 $189,375
12 $174,375
13 $159,375
14 $144,375
15 $136,875
16 $129,375
17 $121,875
18 $114,375
19 $106,875
20 $99,375
21 $91,875
22 $84,375
23 $78,375
24 $72,375
25 $66,375
26 $60,375
27 $58,125
28 $55,875
29 $53,625
30 $51,375
31 $49,125
32 $46,875
33 $44,625
34 $42,750
35 $40,875
36 $39,000
37 $37,125
38 $35,625
39 $34,125
40 $32,625
41 $31,125
42 $29,625
43 $28,125
44 $26,625
45 $25,125
46 $23,625
47 $22,125
48 $20,925
49 $19,875
50 $19,275
51 $18,825
52 $18,375
53 $18,075
54 $17,775
55 $17,625
56 $17,475
57 $17,325
58 $17,175
59 $17,025
60 $16,875
61 $16,725
62 $16,575
63 $16,425
64 $16,275
65 $16,125

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

Ryan talks about golf on various social platforms:

X or Twitter: https://twitter.com/ryanballengee
Facebook: https://facebook.com/ryanballengeegolf
Instagram: https://instagram.com/ryanballengee
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ryanballengeegolf

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.