2024 Black Desert Championship PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games.

Each week, we offer PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations.

We continue our 2024 PGA Tour one-and-done picks this week with the 2024 Black Desert Championship, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we have the Black Desert Championship, with the new Black Desert Resort hosting the PGA Tour in Utah for the first time in more than 60 years. This is a beautiful Tom Weiskopf design that has generous landing areas, lava rock outside the in-play areas and a stunning visual. The players should be able to handle this place well and get into the 20s under par, barring wind playing a big factor.

It's also worth noting that most leagues these days don't consider the fall events. So, if you're in a league where this matters, you may be just picking for the fall, or you may be picking to add on to the prior season or to start a new season. Keep that in mind considering my picks, which aren't for any specific league (unlike the FedEx Cup season).

2024 Black Desert Championship One and Done picks

Beau Hossler: Hossler has enjoyed a great year, and his Jackson playoff loss could spur him to a quick win.

Lucas Glover: Glover has been solid this fall in two events, and there's no reason to think that won't continue.

Michael Thorbjornsen: Thorbjornsen is getting closer to that top 125, and a power player's course like this should work in his favor.

Kurt Kitayama: Kitayama has thrived on the Mexico Open, which might be a decent comp course this week.

My pick this week is Kurt Kitayama.