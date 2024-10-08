2024 Black Desert Championship: Expert picks, PGA Tour field rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2024 Black Desert Championship is the PGA Tour-sanctioned event this week, and we're back with our PGA Tour field rankings and expert picks for the tournament at the Black Desert Resort in Utah.

Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're playing in a fantasy golf leagues, betting on golf, or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top PGA Tour golfers to watch this week from our 2024 Black Desert Championship rankings.

2024 Black Desert Championship Tournament preview

The Black Desert Championship is this week, and the PGA Tour resumes the FedEx Cup Fall with a new event in the Utah desert that should be an absolute stunner of a venue. However, there should be plenty of scoring, too.

2024 Black Desert Championship Tournament rankings: Top 10 players

1. Lucas Glover: Glover has been excellent so far this fall, and there's no reason to think that's going to stop now.

2. Stephan Jaeger: Jaeger was solid enough at the Sanderson Farms to knock off some rust, and he should thrive in a place where his big tee ball has plenty of landing space.

3. Beau Hossler: Hossler has to feel pretty bummed to not win in Jackson, but it's also an indication of how close he is to a big breakthrough.

4. Chris Kirk: Kirk had himself a great year, but I'm just worried about some rust. Maybe it's worth drawing a parallel to Kapalua?

5. Matt McCarty: McCarty made the cut in his PGA Tour debut, and he should thrive on a course that is a little more open like a Korn Ferry Tour stop.

6. Kurt Kitayama: I may try to draw a comparison to Vidanta Vallarta, home to the Mexico Open, which has been kind to Kitayama.

7. Ryan Fox: Fox is safe on his PGA Tour card for next year, but he has plenty to play for and a long ball that will help him out.

8. Ben Griffin: Griffin got his fall started with a decent outing at the Sanderson Farms, and I think he'll thrive against this field.

9. Keith Mitchell: A lot of folks loved Mitchell last week, and for good reason, as it turned out. I think he'll build on that.

10. Patton Kizzire: Kizzire continues his great fall form, and he should probably be higher on this list.