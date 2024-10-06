Tyrrell Hatton's wife Emily Braisher: Pictures, bio
CMC Golf Culture

Tyrrell Hatton’s wife Emily Braisher: Pictures, bio

October 6, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
Tyrrell Hatton is now an elite player, having won multiple times on the DP World Tour and contended for many titles on the PGA Tour and LIV Golf. He just won the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship for a record third time.

Tyrrell Hatton's long-time girlfriend and now wife Emily Braisher has been with him for years, throughout his entire rise into a Ryder Cup player and top European name. Braisher grew up in Buckinghamshire, England, and she recently in the last few years from from Nottingham Trent University. She now travels the world with Hatton and writes a blog about it all called Wife on Tour, even though they're not yet married.

She had a blog called Wife on Tour in which she wrote about her thoughts, feelings and experiences while travelling around with Hatton.

See pictures of Tyrrell Hatton's wife, Emily Braisher.

