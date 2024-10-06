2024 Constellation Furyk and Friends money: Purse, winner’s share, updated prize money payout

The 2024 Constellation Furyk and Friends prize money payout is from the $2.1 million purse, with 78 professional players who complete three rounds at Timuquana Country Club in Jacksonville, Fla., earning PGA Tour Champions prize money and an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of Constellation Furyk and Friends prize pool is at $315,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $184,800. The Constellation Furyk and Friends prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 15 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each PGA Tour Champions player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place professional player.

The Constellation Furyk and Friends field is headed by Ernie Els, Jim Furyk, Steve Alker and more.

This tournament started with 78 players, and a cut was not made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2024 Constellation Furyk and Friends from the correct 2024 Constellation Furyk and Friends full-field payout is based on their finish.