2024 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship money: Purse, winner’s share, updated DP World Tour prize money payout

The 2024 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship prize money payout is from the $5 million purse, with 71 professional players who complete four rounds at a rotation including the Old Course at St. Andrews in Fife, Scotland, earning DP World Tour prize money and an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship prize pool is at $800,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $533,330. The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 17 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each DP World Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place player.

