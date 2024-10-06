2024 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship final pro-am results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship final pro-am leaderboard is headed by winners Thorbjorn Olesen and Dermot Desmond, who earned the DP World Tour pro-am win with a victory at the Old Course at St. Andrews in Fife, Scotland.
The partners, including the Irish billionaire, shot 59 in the final round at the Old Course to win on 48-under 240. That was good enough for a two-shot win over pro tournament winner Tyrrell Hatton and his partner, Jeff Hatton.
Adrien Saddler and Philippe Bucheton finished in solo third place.
As the professional, Olesen won the $50,000 winner's share of the $200,000 purse for the pro-am. Hatton won in the pro competition.
Each team got one round on the three courses in the tournament rotation -- the Old Course at St. Andrews, Kingsbarns and Carnoustie Golf Linkns -- and a cut was made after 54 holes to the top 20 teams based on the net best-ball scores of the teams.
2024 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship final pro-am leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Thorbjorn Olesen and Dermot Desmond
|-48
|60
|63
|58
|59
|240
|$50,000
|2
|Tyrrell Hatton and Jeff Hatton
|-46
|61
|62
|55
|64
|242
|$30,000
|3
|Adrien Saddler and Philippe Bucheton
|-42
|59
|63
|64
|60
|246
|$20,000
|T4
|Rasmus Neergaard-Peterseon and Huey Lewis
|-41
|59
|65
|58
|65
|247
|$12,500
|T4
|Kazuma Kobori and Stephen Bell
|-41
|64
|62
|61
|60
|247
|$12,500
|6
|Tom Vaillant and Andrew White
|-40
|62
|63
|59
|64
|248
|$5,000
|7
|John Parry and Mark Nicholas
|-39
|60
|64
|64
|61
|249
|$5,000
|T8
|Haotong Li and Allan Lamb
|-38
|60
|66
|61
|63
|250
|$5,000
|T8
|Justin Harding and Angie Rutherford
|-38
|65
|59
|62
|64
|250
|$5,000
|T8
|Grant Forrest and Martin Gilbert
|-38
|58
|62
|63
|67
|250
|$5,000
|T11
|Yurav Premlall and Erwee Botha
|-37
|61
|62
|60
|68
|251
|$5,000
|T11
|Robert MacIntyre and Dougie MacIntyre
|-37
|65
|65
|58
|63
|251
|$5,000
|T11
|Padraig Harrington and Kieran McManus
|-37
|63
|65
|60
|63
|251
|$5,000
|14
|Jorge Campillo and Philippe Laffont
|-36
|60
|62
|66
|64
|252
|$5,000
|T15
|James Nicholas and John Elway
|-35
|60
|66
|59
|68
|253
|$5,000
|T15
|Jordan Smith and Bill Murray
|-35
|65
|62
|61
|65
|253
|$5,000
|T15
|Daniel Brown and Gareth Bale
|-35
|59
|66
|62
|66
|253
|$5,000
|T18
|Nicolas Colsaerts and Ari Emanuel
|-34
|61
|63
|63
|67
|254
|$5,000
|T18
|Daniel Gale and Samir Kaul
|-34
|57
|68
|61
|68
|254
|$5,000
|20
|Clement Sordet and Louise del Balzo
|-33
|65
|64
|57
|69
|255
|$5,000