2024 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship final pro-am results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

October 6, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Thorbjorn Olesen Credit: Getty Images


The 2024 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship final pro-am leaderboard is headed by winners Thorbjorn Olesen and Dermot Desmond, who earned the DP World Tour pro-am win with a victory at the Old Course at St. Andrews in Fife, Scotland.

The partners, including the Irish billionaire, shot 59 in the final round at the Old Course to win on 48-under 240. That was good enough for a two-shot win over pro tournament winner Tyrrell Hatton and his partner, Jeff Hatton.

Adrien Saddler and Philippe Bucheton finished in solo third place.

As the professional, Olesen won the $50,000 winner's share of the $200,000 purse for the pro-am. Hatton won in the pro competition.

Each team got one round on the three courses in the tournament rotation -- the Old Course at St. Andrews, Kingsbarns and Carnoustie Golf Linkns -- and a cut was made after 54 holes to the top 20 teams based on the net best-ball scores of the teams.

2024 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship final pro-am leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Thorbjorn Olesen and Dermot Desmond -48 60 63 58 59 240 $50,000
2 Tyrrell Hatton and Jeff Hatton -46 61 62 55 64 242 $30,000
3 Adrien Saddler and Philippe Bucheton -42 59 63 64 60 246 $20,000
T4 Rasmus Neergaard-Peterseon and Huey Lewis -41 59 65 58 65 247 $12,500
T4 Kazuma Kobori and Stephen Bell -41 64 62 61 60 247 $12,500
6 Tom Vaillant and Andrew White -40 62 63 59 64 248 $5,000
7 John Parry and Mark Nicholas -39 60 64 64 61 249 $5,000
T8 Haotong Li and Allan Lamb -38 60 66 61 63 250 $5,000
T8 Justin Harding and Angie Rutherford -38 65 59 62 64 250 $5,000
T8 Grant Forrest and Martin Gilbert -38 58 62 63 67 250 $5,000
T11 Yurav Premlall and Erwee Botha -37 61 62 60 68 251 $5,000
T11 Robert MacIntyre and Dougie MacIntyre -37 65 65 58 63 251 $5,000
T11 Padraig Harrington and Kieran McManus -37 63 65 60 63 251 $5,000
14 Jorge Campillo and Philippe Laffont -36 60 62 66 64 252 $5,000
T15 James Nicholas and John Elway -35 60 66 59 68 253 $5,000
T15 Jordan Smith and Bill Murray -35 65 62 61 65 253 $5,000
T15 Daniel Brown and Gareth Bale -35 59 66 62 66 253 $5,000
T18 Nicolas Colsaerts and Ari Emanuel -34 61 63 63 67 254 $5,000
T18 Daniel Gale and Samir Kaul -34 57 68 61 68 254 $5,000
20 Clement Sordet and Louise del Balzo -33 65 64 57 69 255 $5,000

