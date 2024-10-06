2024 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship final pro-am results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship final pro-am leaderboard is headed by winners Thorbjorn Olesen and Dermot Desmond, who earned the DP World Tour pro-am win with a victory at the Old Course at St. Andrews in Fife, Scotland.

The partners, including the Irish billionaire, shot 59 in the final round at the Old Course to win on 48-under 240. That was good enough for a two-shot win over pro tournament winner Tyrrell Hatton and his partner, Jeff Hatton.

Adrien Saddler and Philippe Bucheton finished in solo third place.

As the professional, Olesen won the $50,000 winner's share of the $200,000 purse for the pro-am. Hatton won in the pro competition.