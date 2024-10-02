2024 Sanderson Farms Championship: Expert picks, PGA Tour field rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship is the PGA Tour-sanctioned event this week, and we're back with our PGA Tour field rankings and expert picks for the tournament at the Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Miss.

Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're playing in a fantasy golf leagues, betting on golf, or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top PGA Tour golfers to watch this week from our 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship rankings.

FALL GNN MEMBERSHIP SPECIAL: Join now and get 2 years for the price of 18 months OR 3 years for the price of 2 years! Access all our winning tools and analysis, as well as two annual gifts!

GNN Members-Only Tools

2024 Sanderson Farms Championship Tournament preview

The Sanderson Farms Championship is this week, and the PGA Tour resumes the FedEx Cup Fall with a long-running event in the Jackson area. This tournament produces a wide variety of winners.

2024 Sanderson Farms Championship Tournament rankings: Top 10 players

1. Nick Dunlap: Dunlap won twice this year, including once as an amateur, and yet still he seems to get very little love or recognition for it.

2. Mackenzie Hughes: This is a feel-based play, especially since Hughes seemed to be so fired up at the Presidents Cup and played some emotional golf.

3. Eric Cole: Cole is such a golf sicko that he played a mini-tour event with the couple of weeks off. He's kept warm competitively.

4. Stephan Jaeger: The Jaegerbomb hits the ball a long way and seems to thrive on places that are about this length. He just has to keep the ball in play to give himself a chance.

5. Matt McCarty: McCarty makes his PGA Tour member debut this week after earning the three-win promotion from the Korn Ferry Tour. He's freerolling all fall.

6. Mark Hubbard: Hubbard has been in the top six here in each of the last two years, and I think there's some parallel to draw to his other favorite courses.

7. Lucas Glover: Glover was T-13 at the Procore a few weeks ago, and he has a decent Sanderson Farms record.

8. Patton Kizzire: Kizzire just won the Procore a few weeks ago and now has time to come back down a bit and have a Southern home game of sorts.

9. Mac Meissner: There are lots of better players in this field, but Meissner has shown a great uptrend that could mean a win.

10. C.T. Pan: Pan made the top 10 because he has an excellent track record at this tournament. However, he's also WD'd in each of his last two starts after Round 1, so health is an issue.