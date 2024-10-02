2024 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout
2024 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

October 2, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Rory McIlroy DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 30: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland celebrates with the winners trophy on the 18th green after the final round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on January 30, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
The 2024 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship purse is set for $5 million, with the winner's share coming in at $800,000 -- the standard 17 percent payout according to the European Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship professional purse is $4.8 million, and the Dunhill Links field is headed by Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka.

The pro-am purse is $200,000, with 20 teams being paid and the winning pro getting $50,000, with second place getting $30,000 and third place earning $20,000.

RELATED: 2024 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship pro-am purse

The event is played this year at three Scottish courses, hosted by the Old Course at St. Andrews, as well as Kingsbarns and Carnoustie Golf Links.

What else is on the line: Race to Dubai points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner gets 38 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the European Tour, as well berths into other key events.

There are a total of 5,000 Race to Dubai points on offer to the full field. The points on offer are related to the purse of the tournament as quoted in United States dollars (USD).

The winner gets 835 Race to Dubai points, with players making the 36-hole cut earning points.

POSITION MONEY
1 $800,000
2 $533,330
3 $300,480
4 $240,000
5 $203,520
6 $168,000
7 $144,000
8 $120,000
9 $107,520
10 $96,000
11 $88,320
12 $82,560
13 $77,280
14 $73,440
15 $70,560
16 $67,680
17 $64,800
18 $61,920
19 $59,520
20 $57,600
21 $55,680
22 $54,240
23 $52,800
24 $51,360
25 $49,920
26 $48,480
27 $47,040
28 $45,600
29 $44,160
30 $42,720
31 $41,280
32 $39,840
33 $38,400
34 $36,960
35 $36,000
36 $35,040
37 $34,080
38 $33,120
39 $32,160
40 $31,200
41 $30,240
42 $29,280
43 $28,320
44 $27,360
45 $26,400
46 $25,440
47 $24,480
48 $23,520
49 $22,560
50 $21,600
51 $20,640
52 $19,680
53 $18,720
54 $17,760
55 $16,800
56 $15,840
57 $14,880
58 $14,400
59 $13,920
60 $13,440

