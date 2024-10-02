The 2024 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship purse is set for $5 million, with the winner's share coming in at $800,000 -- the standard 17 percent payout according to the European Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship professional purse is $4.8 million, and the Dunhill Links field is headed by Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka.

The pro-am purse is $200,000, with 20 teams being paid and the winning pro getting $50,000, with second place getting $30,000 and third place earning $20,000.

The event is played this year at three Scottish courses, hosted by the Old Course at St. Andrews, as well as Kingsbarns and Carnoustie Golf Links.

What else is on the line: Race to Dubai points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner gets 38 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the European Tour, as well berths into other key events.

There are a total of 5,000 Race to Dubai points on offer to the full field. The points on offer are related to the purse of the tournament as quoted in United States dollars (USD).

The winner gets 835 Race to Dubai points, with players making the 36-hole cut earning points.

2024 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout