2024 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship: Celebrities in the field

The 2024 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship field is filled with celebrities, as well business mavens and rich folks who plunk down thousands to play alongside European Tour pros.
Each of the professionals in the field is paired with an amateur partner for each of the first three rounds, with a 54-hole cut after each player has competed on each of the three courses in the tournament rotation: the Old Course at St. Andrews, Carnoustie Golf Club and Kingsbarns Golf Links.
The top 20 pro-am teams join the top 60 and ties among the pros for the final round at the Old Course at St. Andrews.
Celebrities in the 2024 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship field
|PLAYER
|Yasir Al-Rumayyan
|Jimmy Anderson
|Gareth Bale
|Schalk Burger Jr.
|Michael Douglas
|Morne du Plessis
|John Elway
|Sue Fitzpatrick
|
|Dave Ferrell
|Andy Garcia
|Ruud Gullit
|Jeff Hatton
|Allan Lamb
|Huey Lewis
|Rob Louw
|Dougie MacIntyre
|
|Sir AP McCoy
|Gerry McIlroy
|Piers Morgan
|Bill Murray
|Kathryn Newton
|Mark Nicholas
|Kevin Pietersen
|Sir Steve Redgrave
|Jamie Redknapp
|Kelly Slater
|Tico Torres
|Michael Vaughn