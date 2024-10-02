2024 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship: Celebrities in the field
2024 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship: Celebrities in the field

October 2, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
The 2024 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship field is filled with celebrities, as well business mavens and rich folks who plunk down thousands to play alongside European Tour pros.

Each of the professionals in the field is paired with an amateur partner for each of the first three rounds, with a 54-hole cut after each player has competed on each of the three courses in the tournament rotation: the Old Course at St. Andrews, Carnoustie Golf Club and Kingsbarns Golf Links.

The top 20 pro-am teams join the top 60 and ties among the pros for the final round at the Old Course at St. Andrews.

Celebrities in the 2024 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship field

PLAYER
Yasir Al-Rumayyan
Jimmy Anderson
Gareth Bale
Schalk Burger Jr.
Michael Douglas
Morne du Plessis
John Elway
Sue Fitzpatrick
Dave Ferrell
Andy Garcia
Ruud Gullit
Jeff Hatton
Allan Lamb
Huey Lewis
Rob Louw
Dougie MacIntyre
Sir AP McCoy
Gerry McIlroy
Piers Morgan
Bill Murray
Kathryn Newton
Mark Nicholas
Kevin Pietersen
Sir Steve Redgrave
Jamie Redknapp
Kelly Slater
Tico Torres
Michael Vaughn

