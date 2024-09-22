Where is Wentworh Club and the DP World Tour's 2024 BMW PGA Championship located?
Where is Wentworh Club and the DP World Tour’s 2024 BMW PGA Championship located?

September 22, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
Credit: Getty Images
Wentworth Club is home to the 2024 BMW PGA Championship and a unique event on the DP World Tour. It is of the best-known golf courses in the United Kingdom, and it's home to one of the best golf tournaments on the planet. The London-area club has become home to the flagship event on the DP World Tour schedule.

Not only is Wentworth Club a great golf course, but it is also home to the DP World Tour's 2024 BMW PGA Championship, which features some of the best in the world playing in the UK.

Naturally, a club hosting a big golf tournament on the DP World Tour leads fans to wonder where Wentworth Club is located.

Where is Wentworth Club located?

Wentworth Club is located in Virginia Water, Surrey, England. Wentworth Club is located southwest of downtown London, in the Surrey area, specficially in the town of Virginia Water.

Neighboring areas to the club include Sunningdale and Lyne.

A map of Wentworth Club

Which airports are near Wentworth Club?

Since the biggest city in close proximity to Wentworth Club is London, the London Heathrow International Airport is frequently where golfers who are playing at the course will fly into before making the trek. It's an approximately 20-minute drive from the airport to Wentworth Club.

What other famous golf courses are near Wentworth Club?

Wentworth Club is an iconic golf course in the United States, but it has some incredible neighbors in the golf world.

Foxdale Golf Resort is nearby, as is multiple-time AIG Women's Open home, Sunningdale Golf Club.

