Where is Wentworh Club and the DP World Tour’s 2024 BMW PGA Championship located?

Wentworth Club is home to the 2024 BMW PGA Championship and a unique event on the DP World Tour. It is of the best-known golf courses in the United Kingdom, and it's home to one of the best golf tournaments on the planet. The London-area club has become home to the flagship event on the DP World Tour schedule.

Naturally, a club hosting a big golf tournament on the DP World Tour leads fans to wonder where Wentworth Club is located.

Where is Wentworth Club located?

Wentworth Club is located in Virginia Water, Surrey, England. Wentworth Club is located southwest of downtown London, in the Surrey area, specficially in the town of Virginia Water.

Neighboring areas to the club include Sunningdale and Lyne.

Which airports are near Wentworth Club?

Since the biggest city in close proximity to Wentworth Club is London, the London Heathrow International Airport is frequently where golfers who are playing at the course will fly into before making the trek. It's an approximately 20-minute drive from the airport to Wentworth Club.

What other famous golf courses are near Wentworth Club?

Wentworth Club is an iconic golf course in the United States, but it has some incredible neighbors in the golf world.

Foxdale Golf Resort is nearby, as is multiple-time AIG Women's Open home, Sunningdale Golf Club.