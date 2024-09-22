2024 Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship final results: Prize money payout, Korn Ferry Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2024 Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship final results: Prize money payout, Korn Ferry Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

September 22, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of Frankie Capan III
The 2024 Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Frankie Capan III, who topped the Korn Ferry Tour lederboard this week at the Ohio State University Golf Club's Scarlet Course in Columbus, Ohio.

Capan III secured a huge win on the Korn Ferry Tour with a two-shot victory over Carter Jenkins, William Mouw and Thomas Rosenmueller on 13-under 271.

Points list No. 1 Matt McCarty finished tied for fifth place with Pontus Nyholm, earning enough Korn Ferry Tour points to guarantee him the top spot in the season-long points race and to earn spots in the 2025 Players and US Open. Having earned a three-win promotion this season, McCarty can skip the season-ending Korn Ferry Tour Championship to play the PGA Tour's Sanderson Farms Championship that week.

Capan III won the $270,000 winner's share of the $1,500,000 purse.

Korn Ferry Tour Championship recap notes

Capan III earned 12.9 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, which does help his world ranking, as he also gains 600 Korn Ferry Tour points. The top 30 players in the points standings at the end of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship earn PGA Tour cards for 2025.

This week the cut was made at 1-over 143 or better, with 77 players getting through to the final two rounds.

The 2024 Korn Ferry Tour schedule concludes in two weeks with the Korn Ferry Tour Championship.

2024 Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Frankie Capan III -13 68 67 66 70 271 $270,000
T2 Carter Jenkins -11 69 67 70 67 273 $97,500
T2 William Mouw -11 74 63 67 69 273 $97,500
T2 Thomas Rosenmueller -11 66 70 67 70 273 $97,500
T5 Matt McCarty -10 66 69 69 70 274 $54,375
T5 Pontus Nyholm -10 68 65 70 71 274 $54,375
T7 Thomas Walsh -9 70 69 68 68 275 $42,937
T7 Dan McCarthy -9 70 66 70 69 275 $42,937
T7 Noah Goodwin -9 66 67 71 71 275 $42,937
T7 Kevin Roy -9 68 67 67 73 275 $42,937
T11 Taylor Dickson -8 69 70 70 67 276 $34,237
T11 Alistair Docherty -8 71 66 70 69 276 $34,237
T13 Rick Lamb -7 70 72 68 67 277 $27,937
T13 Cole Hammer -7 73 67 68 69 277 $27,937
T13 John Pak -7 70 68 70 69 277 $27,937
T13 Richy Werenski -7 71 64 72 70 277 $27,937
T17 Jacob Solomon -6 71 71 70 66 278 $21,750
T17 Patrick Welch -6 72 70 69 67 278 $21,750
T17 Davis Shore -6 69 74 65 70 278 $21,750
T17 Tano Goya -6 66 70 71 71 278 $21,750
T21 Steven Fisk -5 70 71 72 66 279 $17,625
T21 Julian Suri -5 69 68 69 73 279 $17,625
T23 Wil Bateman -4 71 72 70 67 280 $11,791
T23 Max McGreevy -4 75 68 69 68 280 $11,791
T23 Cody Blick -4 74 68 69 69 280 $11,791
T23 Danny Walker -4 70 71 70 69 280 $11,791
T23 Brian Campbell -4 70 71 70 69 280 $11,791
T23 Ryan Gerard -4 73 68 70 69 280 $11,791
T23 Cristobal Del Solar -4 68 67 76 69 280 $11,791
T23 Trey Winstead -4 69 71 70 70 280 $11,791
T23 Yi Cao -4 69 71 70 70 280 $11,791
T23 Roberto Díaz -4 68 72 69 71 280 $11,791
T23 Davis Chatfield -4 69 70 70 71 280 $11,791
T23 Joey Garber -4 70 68 67 75 280 $11,791
T35 Seth Reeves -3 74 69 71 67 281 $8,042
T35 Kris Ventura -3 67 73 73 68 281 $8,042
T35 Doc Redman -3 73 69 70 69 281 $8,042
T35 Harry Higgs -3 72 68 72 69 281 $8,042
T35 Fabián Gómez -3 70 68 74 69 281 $8,042
T35 Ollie Schniederjans -3 71 68 72 70 281 $8,042
T35 John VanDerLaan -3 72 69 69 71 281 $8,042
T35 Brandon Crick -3 69 70 71 71 281 $8,042
T35 Ricky Castillo -3 69 67 73 72 281 $8,042
T44 Marcus Byrd -2 73 69 74 66 282 $6,702
T44 Alvaro Ortiz -2 69 73 73 67 282 $6,702
T44 Kevin Velo -2 71 70 73 68 282 $6,702
T44 Dillon Board -2 73 69 70 70 282 $6,702
T44 Kyle Westmoreland -2 68 72 72 70 282 $6,702
T44 Étienne Papineau -2 69 72 70 71 282 $6,702
T44 Shad Tuten -2 70 70 71 71 282 $6,702
T44 Sudarshan Yellamaraju -2 69 71 71 71 282 $6,702
T44 Matthew Riedel -2 71 70 69 72 282 $6,702
T53 Jack Maguire -1 73 70 72 68 283 $6,315
T53 Brad Hopfinger -1 74 68 73 68 283 $6,315
T53 Charles Porter -1 71 66 78 68 283 $6,315
T53 Matt Atkins -1 72 71 69 71 283 $6,315
T57 Myles Creighton 1 73 70 73 69 285 $6,210
T57 Chris Baker 1 69 74 73 69 285 $6,210
T57 KK Limbhasut 1 75 66 71 73 285 $6,210
T60 Mark Goetz 2 71 67 79 69 286 $6,060
T60 Hank Lebioda 2 67 71 76 72 286 $6,060
T60 Michael Johnson 2 70 73 70 73 286 $6,060
T60 Joe Weiler 2 73 69 71 73 286 $6,060
T60 Rhein Gibson 2 69 72 72 73 286 $6,060
T60 Jeremy Paul 2 74 68 70 74 286 $6,060
T60 Ryan Cole 2 72 70 68 76 286 $6,060
T67 Cooper Dossey 3 73 70 72 72 287 $5,910
T67 Mitchell Meissner 3 71 72 72 72 287 $5,910
T67 Braden Thornberry 3 73 70 70 74 287 $5,910
T70 Garett Reband 4 73 70 71 74 288 $5,820
T70 Tommy Gainey 4 73 68 72 75 288 $5,820
T70 Jackson Suber 4 71 72 68 77 288 $5,820
T73 Brent Grant 5 72 71 73 73 289 $5,745
T73 T.J. Vogel 5 73 69 72 75 289 $5,745
75 Sam Bennett 6 72 70 71 77 290 $5,700
T76 Kaito Onishi 8 72 70 74 76 292 $5,655
T76 Dalton Ward 8 66 77 72 77 292 $5,655

About the author

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

Ryan talks about golf on various social platforms:

