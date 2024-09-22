2024 Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship final results: Prize money payout, Korn Ferry Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Frankie Capan III, who topped the Korn Ferry Tour lederboard this week at the Ohio State University Golf Club's Scarlet Course in Columbus, Ohio.

Capan III secured a huge win on the Korn Ferry Tour with a two-shot victory over Carter Jenkins, William Mouw and Thomas Rosenmueller on 13-under 271.

Points list No. 1 Matt McCarty finished tied for fifth place with Pontus Nyholm, earning enough Korn Ferry Tour points to guarantee him the top spot in the season-long points race and to earn spots in the 2025 Players and US Open. Having earned a three-win promotion this season, McCarty can skip the season-ending Korn Ferry Tour Championship to play the PGA Tour's Sanderson Farms Championship that week.

Capan III won the $270,000 winner's share of the $1,500,000 purse.

Korn Ferry Tour Championship recap notes

Capan III earned 12.9 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, which does help his world ranking, as he also gains 600 Korn Ferry Tour points. The top 30 players in the points standings at the end of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship earn PGA Tour cards for 2025.

This week the cut was made at 1-over 143 or better, with 77 players getting through to the final two rounds.

The 2024 Korn Ferry Tour schedule concludes in two weeks with the Korn Ferry Tour Championship.

2024 Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

