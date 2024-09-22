2024 LIV Golf Dallas team championship money: Purse, winner’s share, updated prize money payout

The 2024 LIV Golf Dallas team championship prize money payout is from the $50 million purse, with 52 professional players who complete three rounds at Maridoe Golf Club near Dallas, Texas, earning an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the individual LIV Golf Dallas team championship prize pool is at $14,000,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $8,000,000. The LIV Golf Dallas team championship prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of nearly 30 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place team, who gets $600,000.

For 2024 LIV Golf Dallas team Championship results and payout, see our final leaderboard

In this event, 60 percent of the prize money paid to each of the 13 four-person teams goes to the franchise to use for their expenses, etc. The players split 40 percent of the purse, meaning each player gets 10 percent of the team earnings.

The LIV Golf Dallas team championship field is headed by Cam Smith, Tyrrell Hatton, Dustin Johnson and more.

This tournament started with 52 players, and each team is playing on Sunday to determine the final payout. The four teams which advanced to the finals -- Ripper, Legion XIII, Iron Heads and 4 Aces -- are competing for the top four spots in the payout. The teams that lost in the semifinals on Saturday -- Crushers, Hy Flyers, Fireballs and Stinger -- are competing for fifth- through eighth-place money. The other five teams -- Smash, Torque, Majesticks, Cleeks and Range Goats -- are competing for the remaining money at the bottom of the table.

In the final round, all four players from each team complete one 18-hole round, and the team with the lowest combined score wins their flight.

Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2024 LIV Golf Dallas team championship from the correct 2024 LIV Golf full-field payout is based on their finish.

The 2024 LIV Golf Dallas team championship prize money payout is only true after the event finishes.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event earn the LIV Golf team championship, with the individual season already decided.

Additionally, there are no Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

2024 LIV Golf Dallas team championship prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

