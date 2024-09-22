2024 BMW PGA Championship money: Purse, winner's share, updated DP World Tour prize money payout
2024 BMW PGA Championship money: Purse, winner’s share, updated DP World Tour prize money payout

September 22, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
The 2024 BMW PGA Championship prize money payout is from the $6 million purse, with 65 professional players who complete four rounds at Wentworth Club in Virginia Water, England, earning DP World Tour prize money and an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the BMW PGA Championship prize pool is at $1,530,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $990,000. The BMW PGA Championship prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 17 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each DP World Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place player.

The BMW PGA Championship field is headed by Rory McIlroy, Matteo Manassero, Robert MacIntyre and more.

This tournament started with 144 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the BMW PGA Championship from the correct 2024 BMW PGA Championship full-field payout is based on their finish.

The 36-hole cut was made to the top 65 players and ties, meaning all qualifying players have an opportunity to move up the leaderboard in the final round.

The 2024 BMW PGA Championship prize money payout is only true after the DP World Tour cut is made, with the DP World Tour adding money to the purse if more than 65 professionals make the cut to ensure all players are paid.

With the DP World Tour cut rule down to the top 65 and ties, players are subject to the DP World Tour's secondary cut if more than 78 players make the cut.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 1,335 DP World Tour points, as this is considered an official event on the DP World Tour schedule.

Additionally, there are approximately 34.4 Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the DP World Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the DP World Tour, as well as berths into other big tour events.

2024 BMW PGA Championship prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $1,530,000
2 $990,000
3 $563,400
4 $450,000
5 $381,600
6 $315,000
7 $270,000
8 $225,000
9 $201,600
10 $180,000
11 $165,600
12 $154,800
13 $144,900
14 $137,700
15 $132,300
16 $126,900
17 $121,500
18 $116,100
19 $111,600
20 $108,000
21 $104,400
22 $101,700
23 $99,000
24 $96,300
25 $93,600
26 $90,900
27 $88,200
28 $85,500
29 $82,800
30 $80,100
31 $77,400
32 $74,700
33 $72,000
34 $69,300
35 $66,600
36 $63,900
37 $62,100
38 $60,300
39 $58,500
40 $56,700
41 $54,900
42 $53,100
43 $51,300
44 $49,500
45 $47,700
46 $45,900
47 $44,100
48 $42,300
49 $40,500
50 $38,700
51 $36,900
52 $35,100
53 $33,300
54 $31,500
55 $30,600
56 $29,700
57 $28,800
58 $27,900
59 $27,000
60 $26,100
61 $25,200
62 $24,300
63 $23,400
64 $22,500
65 $21,600

