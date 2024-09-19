2024 Kroger Queen City Championship purse, winner’s share, LPGA Tour prize money payout

The 2024 Kroger Queen City Championship purse is set for $2 million, with the winner's share coming in at $300,000 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Kroger Queen City Championship field is headed by Nelly Korda, Lydia Ko, Allisen Corpuz and more.

This is the latest event of the 2024 LPGA Tour season, with the LPGA moving to Ohio for a third-year event at a new venue. This is a 72-hole event with a cut to the top 65 and ties after 36 holes.

The event is played this year at TPC River's Edge near Cincinnati, Ohio.

What else is on the line: Race to the CME Globe points, WWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this tournament earns 500 points toward the Race to the CME Globe and Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking points. The field earns Race to the CME Globe points based on finish.

The top 60 players in the standings at the end of The Annika in November get into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship. The winner of that tournament wins the Race to the CME Globe and a $4 million first-place prize.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a five-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well berths into other big tournaments.

