2024 BMW PGA Championship: Expert picks, DP World Tour field rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2024 BMW PGA Championship is the DP World Tour-sanctioned event this week, and we're back with our DP World Tour field rankings and expert picks for the tournament at Wentworth Club in Virginia Water, England.

Every week, we share our DP World Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're playing in a fantasy golf leagues, betting on golf, or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top DP World Tour golfers to watch this week from our 2024 BMW PGA Championship rankings.

FALL GNN MEMBERSHIP SPECIAL: Join now and get 2 years for the price of 18 months OR 3 years for the price of 2 years! Access all our winning tools and analysis, as well as two annual gifts!

GNN Members-Only Tools

2024 BMW PGA Championship Tournament preview

The BMW PGA Championship is this week, and the DP World Tour has its flagship event at Wentworth Club in England. This is one of the better Wentworth fields in recent memory, though Ludvig Aberg and Viktor Hovland decided not to play this year.

Wentworth is a tricky course, and players have to make their moves both early and late in the round. The middle chunk of the course is about avoiding big mistakes. The drives can be challenging, and the corridors can muster claustrophobic thoughts.

2024 BMW PGA Championship Tournament rankings: Top 10 players

1. Rory McIlroy: McIlroy has to be heartbroken to miss out on the Irish Open at Royal County Down, but he may have found something for this week.

2. Shane Lowry: Lowry was the winner here in 2022, back when the tournament was shortened to 54 holes. He has the game for tough courses like this one.

3. Rasmus Hojgaard: Rasmus is probably spent from winning the Irish Open, but he's been in the top three in two of his last three DP World Tour starts.

4. Tommy Fleetwood: Fleetwood has been on a nice run since the Olympic silver in Paris, including a good run at the BMW Championship in Denver.

5. Billy Horschel: Horschel is a past champion here, and he's enjoyed a fantastic season with that close call at the Open.

6. Robert MacIntyre: Bob has been in the top 16 in his last three starts, which includes a T-5 at the Irish Open last week.

7. Aaron Rai: Rai has cooled off some since the run that led to his win in the Wyndham Championship, but he keeps on cashing checks.

8. Byeong Hun An: Ben An has done it here, and he's enjoyed perhaps his best season (in terms of consistency) as a pro.

9. Matthieu Pavon: Pavon is a risky play this week because he's a high-ceiling, low-floor kind of guy. He missed the cut here last year, but he's shown he can thrive out of nowhere.

10. Matt Fitzpatrick: Fitz has fallen down the world ranking pretty significantly this year, but it's not for a lack of making cuts and decent finishes.