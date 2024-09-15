2024 Kroger Queen City Championship field: LPGA Tour players, rankings
2024 Kroger Queen City Championship field: LPGA Tour players, rankings

September 15, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of Nelly Korda
The 2024 Kroger Queen City Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The LPGA Tour field this week is set for this event, played at TPC River's Bend in Maineville, Ohio, from Sept. 19-22 2024.

The Kroger Queen City Championship field is headlined by the likes of Celine Boutier, Jin Young Ko, Jeeno Thitikul and more.

This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 25th event of the season. The LPGA Tour heads to Cincinnati for another Ohio-based event on the schdule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, bringing the 2024 LPGA Tour schedule back to the Midwestern United States.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event in the field, with two spots to be determined.

The week-of alternate list is set for the week, with Gabriella Then and Jill McGill being the first two names on the alternate list.

The field will be playing for a $2 million purse, with 20 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 Kroger Queen City Championship field

PLAYER
Marina Alex
Narin An
Pajaree Anannarukarn
Dottie Ardina
Aditi Ashok
Amari Avery
Laetitia Beck
Jaravee Boonchant
Celine Borge
Ashleigh Buhai
Matilda Castren
Jennifer Chang
Ssu-Chia Cheng
Peiyun Chien
Hye-Jin Choi
Robyn Choi
Cydney Clanton
Gianna Clemente
Daniela Darquea
Perrine Delacour
Amanda Doherty
Gemma Dryburgh
Lindy Duncan
Nicole Broch Estrup
Jodi Ewart Shadoff
Maria Fassi
Isabella Fierro
Alexandra Forsterling
Sandra Gal
Sofia Garcia
Kristen Gillman
Linn Grant
Savannah Grewal
Nataliya Guseva
Georgia Hall
Mina Harigae
Lauren Hartlage
Nasa Hataoka
Muni He
Esther Henseleit
Yu-Sang Hou
Wei-Ling Hsu
Charley Hull
Jin Hee Im
Mone Inami
Caroline Inglis
Hyo Joon Jang
Jiwon Jeon
Eun-Hee Ji
Danielle Kang
Haeji Kang
Minji Kang
Minami Katsu
Gurleen Kaur
A Lim Kim
Auston Kim
Christina Kim
Gina Kim
Grace Kim
Sei Young Kim
Frida Kinhult
Cheyenne Knight
Lydia Ko
Nelly Korda
Aline Krauter
Stephanie Kyriacou
Agathe Laisne
Maude-Aimee Leblanc
Andrea Lee
Ilhee Lee
Mi Hyang Lee
Min Lee
Minjee Lee
So Mi Lee
Jeongeun Lee5
Jeongeun Lee6
Lucy Li
Pernilla Lindberg
Roberta Liti
Mary Liu
Ruixin Liu
Yan Liu
Gaby Lopez
Polly Mack
Nanna Koerstz Madsen
Leona Maguire
Caroline Masson
Morgane Metraux
Kaitlin Milligan
Azahara Munoz
Malia Nam
Hira Naveed
Yuna Nishimura
Yealimi Noh
Anna Nordqvist
Ryann O'Toole
Su Oh
Bianca Pagdanganan
Alexa Pano
Kaitlyn Papp Budde
Annie Park
Sophia Popov
Yue Ren
Paula Reto
Kiira Riihijarvi
Rachel Rohanna
Gabriela Ruffels
Haeran Ryu
Madelene Sagstrom
Mao Saigo
Yuka Saso
Sophia Schubert
Alena Sharp
Hinako Shibuno
Jennifer Song
Marissa Steen
Gigi Stoll
Linnea Strom
Jasmine Suwannapura
Maddie Szeryk
Elizabeth Szokol
Emma Talley
Kelly Tan
Jeeno Thitikul
Lexi Thompson
Yani Tseng
Alana Uriell
Albane Valenzuela
Natthakritta Vongtaveelap
Laura Wearn
Lindsey Weaver-Wright
Dewi Weber
Major Winner
Jing Yan
Amy Yang
Angel Yin
Xiaowen Yin
Pavarisa Yoktuan
Yuri Yoshida
Arpichaya Yubol
Liqi Zeng
Rose Zhang
Weiwei Zhang

Top 50 players in 2024 Kroger Queen City Championship field

RANK PLAYER
1 Nelly Korda
3 Lydia Ko
4 Ruoning Yin
6 Amy Yang
9 Rose Zhang
11 Haeran Ryu
12 Charley Hull
13 Yuka Saso
15 Jeeno Thitikul
16 Minjee Lee
25 Linn Grant
29 Nasa Hataoka
32 Angel Yin
35 Leona Maguire
38 Mao Saigo
39 Lexi Thompson
43 Madelene Sagstrom
44 Andrea Lee
46 Gabriela Ruffels
48 Georgia Hall

