2024 Kroger Queen City Championship field: LPGA Tour players, rankings

The 2024 Kroger Queen City Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The LPGA Tour field this week is set for this event, played at TPC River's Bend in Maineville, Ohio, from Sept. 19-22 2024.

The Kroger Queen City Championship field is headlined by the likes of Celine Boutier, Jin Young Ko, Jeeno Thitikul and more.

This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 25th event of the season. The LPGA Tour heads to Cincinnati for another Ohio-based event on the schdule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, bringing the 2024 LPGA Tour schedule back to the Midwestern United States.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event in the field, with two spots to be determined.

The week-of alternate list is set for the week, with Gabriella Then and Jill McGill being the first two names on the alternate list.

The field will be playing for a $2 million purse, with 20 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 Kroger Queen City Championship field

