Solheim Cup history, results and past winners
CMC Solheim Cup

September 12, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
The Solheim Cup is a biennial competition, played in alternating years with the Ryder Cup, that has been contested since 1990.

Two 12-woman teams compete in a series of matches over three days to determine the champion. The two teams are the American side and the Europeans.

The United States is 10-7-1 in the history of the matches, with the lone tie coming in 2023 at Finca Cortesin in Spain.

Solheim Cup Format

The Solheim Cup is played over three days, like the Ryder Cup, which is also played over three. The first two days feature two four-match sessions. One session is four matches of foursomes, also known as alternate shot, and then one four-match session of the fourball, also known as best ball, format. The teams compare scores to determine who wins the hole. The order is determined by the home captain.

All told, 16 matches are played in the first two days. Matches are made via blind draw, with captains submitting picks for their lineup in each session without knowing the other captain's players, teams and order selected.

The final day features 12 one-on-one matches, with the order determined by a blind draw submitted by each captain.

A point is earned for each match won, with the point split between both teams in the event of a tie. A total of 28 points are available, with 14 required for the reigning champion to retain the cup and 14.5 points to win the matches outright.

In the event of a tie, the team that comes into the matches that year with possession of the cup retains it until the next cup.

Solheim Cup History & Results

Year Course Location US Europe Captains
2023 Finca Cortesin Malaga, Spain 14 14 USA - Stacy Lewis, EUR -Suzann Pettersen
2021 Inverness Club Toledo, Ohio 15 13 USA - Pat Hurst, EUR -Catriona Matthew
2019 Gleneagles Resort Perthshire, Scotland 14.5 13.5 USA - Juli Inkster, EUR -Catriona Matthew
2017 Des Moines Golf and Country Club Des Moines, Iowa 16.5 11.5 USA - Juli Inkster, EUR -Annika Sörenstam
2015 Golf Club St. Leon-Rot St. Leon-Rot, Germany 14.5 13.5 USA - Juli Inkster, EUR -Carin Koch
2013 Colorado Golf Club Parker, Colorado 18 10 USA - Meg Mallon, EUR -Liselotte Neumann
2011 Killeen Castle County Meath, Ireland 15 13 USA - Rosie Jones, EUR -Alison Nicholas
2009 Rich Harvest Farms Big Rock Township, Illinois 16 12 USA - Beth Daniel, EUR -Alison Nicholas
2007 Halmstad Golf Club Tylosand, Sweden 16 12 USA - Betsy King, EUR -Helen Alfredsson
2005 Crooked Stick Golf Club Carmel, Indiana 15.5 12.5 USA - Nancy Lopez, EUR -Catrin Nismark
2003 Barseback Golf and Country Club Barseback, Sweden 17.5 10.5 USA - Patty Sheehan, EUR -Catrin Nismark
2002 Interlachen Country Club Edina, Minnesota 15.5 12.5 USA - Patty Sheehan, EUR -Dale Reid
2000 Loch Lomond Golf Club Luss, Scotland 14.5 11.5 USA - Pat Bradley, EUR -Dale Reid
1998 Muirfield Village Golf Club Dublin, Ohio 16 12 USA - Judy Rankin, EUR -Pia Nilsson
1996 St. Pierre Golf and County Club Monmouthshire, Wales 17 11 USA - Judy Rankin, EUR -Mickey Walker
1994 The Greenbrier White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia 13 7 USA - Joanne Carner, EUR -Mickey Walker
1992 Dalmhoy Country Club Edinburgh, Scotland 11.5 6.5 USA - Kathy Whitworth, EUR -Mickey Walker
1990 Lake Nona Golf and Country Club Orlando, Florida 11.5 4.5 USA - Kathy Whitworth, EUR -Mickey Walker

