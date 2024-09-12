Solheim Cup history, results and past winners

The Solheim Cup is a biennial competition, played in alternating years with the Ryder Cup, that has been contested since 1990.

Two 12-woman teams compete in a series of matches over three days to determine the champion. The two teams are the American side and the Europeans.

The United States is 10-7-1 in the history of the matches, with the lone tie coming in 2023 at Finca Cortesin in Spain.

Solheim Cup Format

The Solheim Cup is played over three days, like the Ryder Cup, which is also played over three. The first two days feature two four-match sessions. One session is four matches of foursomes, also known as alternate shot, and then one four-match session of the fourball, also known as best ball, format. The teams compare scores to determine who wins the hole. The order is determined by the home captain.

All told, 16 matches are played in the first two days. Matches are made via blind draw, with captains submitting picks for their lineup in each session without knowing the other captain's players, teams and order selected.

The final day features 12 one-on-one matches, with the order determined by a blind draw submitted by each captain.

A point is earned for each match won, with the point split between both teams in the event of a tie. A total of 28 points are available, with 14 required for the reigning champion to retain the cup and 14.5 points to win the matches outright.

In the event of a tie, the team that comes into the matches that year with possession of the cup retains it until the next cup.

Solheim Cup History & Results