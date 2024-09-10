2024 Procore Championship PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games.

Each week, we offer PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations.

We continue our 2024 PGA Tour one-and-done picks this week with the 2024 Procore Championship, concluding at the 2024 Tour Championship, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $40/year!

GNN Members-Only Tools

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we have the Procore Championship, with Napa's Silverado Resort hosting once again. This event really favors few players, as the goal is to not have to play the fall opener. However, there are several players in good form worth considering.

It's also worth noting that most leagues these days don't consider the fall events. So, if you're in a league where this matters, you may be just picking for the fall, or you may be picking to add on to the prior season or to start a new season. Keep that in mind considering my picks, which aren't for any specific league (unlike the FedEx Cup season).

2024 Procore Championship One and Done picks

Wyndham Clark: Wyndham has been seemingly sorting some things out here the last few weeks, and this is a great chance to get a win.

Sahith Theegala: Theegala was great at the Tour Championship and is the defending champion here.

Max Homa: Homa did not end the year well, yes, but he's also the horse-for-course play at this tournament -- if that matters to you.

Eric Cole: Cole has been brilliant since June, with no missed cuts and plenty of top-20 finishes.

My pick this week is Sahith Theegala.