2024 Procore Championship PGA Tour betting odds, futures picks and tips, predicting who will win

The 2024 Procore Championship will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at Silverado Resort in Napa, California, welcoming 144 world-class players to the first FedEx Cup Fall event on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.
The Procore Championship brings the PGA Tour to California wine country for an event that starts the race to finish the top 125 players in the standings.
Procore Championship betting favorites
The 2024 Procore Championship betting odds show the betting favorites in the field this week are Wyndham Clark and Sahith Theegala, who comes in at 12-to-1 (+1200) betting odds.
The Canadian Corey Conners is next best on the table at 14-to-1.
Min Woo Lee, Maverick McNealy, Luke Clanton and Max Homa are on 20-to-1 to start the week.
2024 Procore Championship betting picks and first looks
Eric Cole hasn't missed a cut since the US Open in June and has played very well in the last three months.
Mark Hubbard does some of his best work on the West Coast and against weaker fields, and he Monday qualified because he was unable to enter the tournament on time.
Nick Taylor is more of a gut-feeling choice as he might be motivated after being left off the Presidents Cup team.
2024 Procore Championship betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Wyndham Clark
|1200
|Sahith Theegala
|1200
|Corey Conners
|1400
|Min Woo Lee
|2000
|Maverick McNealy
|2000
|Luke Clanton
|2000
|Max Homa
|2000
|Patrick Rodgers
|3500
|
|Keith Mitchell
|3500
|J.J. Spaun
|3500
|Eric Cole
|4000
|Tom Hoge
|4000
|Harris English
|4000
|Brendon Todd
|4000
|Mackenzie Hughes
|5000
|Beau Hossler
|5000
|
|Mac Meissner
|5000
|Doug Ghim
|5000
|Jhonattan Vegas
|5000
|Adam Svensson
|5000
|Mark Hubbard
|5000
|Matt Kuchar
|5000
|John Keefer
|6000
|Chan Kim
|6000
|Matti Schmid
|6000
|Sam Stevens
|6000
|Nick Taylor
|6000
|Patrick Fishburn
|6000
|C.T. Pan
|6000
|Rico Hoey
|8000
|K.H. Lee
|8000
|Andrew Putnam
|8000
|Lucas Glover
|8000
|Neal Shipley
|8000
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|8000
|Jacob Bridgeman
|8000
|Daniel Berger
|10000
|Charley Hoffman
|10000
|Cameron Champ
|10000
|Taylor Montgomery
|10000
|Gary Woodland
|10000
|Adam Schenk
|10000
|Alex Smalley
|10000
|Lee Hodges
|10000
|Chris Gotterup
|10000
|Ben Kohles
|10000
|Justin Lower
|10000
|Chandler Phillips
|10000
|Chesson Hadley
|12500
|Joseph Bramlett
|12500
|Michael Kim
|12500
|Webb Simpson
|12500
|Pierceson Coody
|12500
|Ben James
|12500
|Nate Lashley
|12500
|Chad Ramey
|12500
|Hayden Springer
|12500
|Ryan Moore
|12500
|Ben Silverman
|12500
|Henrik Norlander
|12500
|Matt NeSmith
|12500
|Justin Suh
|12500
|Sam Ryder
|15000
|Dylan Wu
|15000
|Carson Young
|15000
|Nick Hardy
|15000
|Zac Blair
|15000
|Vince Whaley
|15000
|Lanto Griffin
|15000
|Robby Shelton
|15000
|Trace Crowe
|15000
|Nico Echavarria
|15000
|Bud Cauley
|15000
|Joel Dahmen
|15000
|S.H. Kim
|15000
|Wenyi Ding
|15000
|Trey Mullinax
|20000
|Tyler Duncan
|20000
|Chez Reavie
|20000
|Kevin Tway
|20000
|Patton Kizzire
|20000
|David Skinns
|20000
|Greyson Sigg
|20000
|Stewart Cink
|20000
|Hayden Buckley
|20000
|Joe Highsmith
|25000
|Troy Merritt
|25000
|Alejandro Tosti
|25000
|Roger Sloan
|25000
|Kelly Kraft
|25000
|Carl Yuan
|30000
|Garrick Higgo
|30000
|Kevin Dougherty
|30000
|Brandon Wu
|30000
|Parker Coody
|30000
|Kevin Streelman
|30000
|Austin Smotherman
|30000
|Ryan Palmer
|30000
|Martin Laird
|30000
|Norman Xiong
|30000
|Nicholas Lindheim
|30000
|Kevin Chappell
|30000
|Sangmoon Bae
|30000
|Aaron Baddeley
|40000
|Callum Tarren
|40000
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart
|40000
|David Lipsky
|40000
|Ben Taylor
|40000
|Wesley Bryan
|50000
|Will Gordon
|50000
|James Hahn
|50000
|Russell Knox
|50000
|Rafael Campos
|50000
|Bill Haas
|50000
|Brandt Snedeker
|50000
|Cole Sherwood
|50000
|Sam Choi
|60000
|Kevin Kisner
|60000
|Sean O'Hair
|60000
|Danny Willett
|60000
|Wilson Furr
|60000
|Martin Trainer
|60000
|Philip Knowles
|100000
|Austin Cook
|100000
|Ryan McCormick
|100000
|Cody Gribble
|100000
|Tyson Alexander
|100000
|Scott Gutschewski
|100000
|William McGirt
|100000
|Camilo Villegas
|100000
|Anders Albertson
|100000
|Ryan Brehm
|100000
|Jeffrey Guan
|100000
|Tom Whitney
|100000
|Blaine Hale Jr
|100000
|Paul Barjon
|100000
|Erik Barnes
|100000
|Mike Weir
|200000
|Josh Teater
|200000
|J.B. Holmes
|200000
|Tim Wilkinson
|200000
|Tom Johnson
|300000
|Nick Watney
|300000
|Raul Pereda
|300000