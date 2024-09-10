2024 Procore Championship PGA Tour betting odds, futures picks and tips, predicting who will win

The 2024 Procore Championship will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at Silverado Resort in Napa, California, welcoming 144 world-class players to the first FedEx Cup Fall event on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The Procore Championship brings the PGA Tour to California wine country for an event that starts the race to finish the top 125 players in the standings.

JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $40/year!

GNN Members-Only Tools

Procore Championship betting favorites

The 2024 Procore Championship betting odds show the betting favorites in the field this week are Wyndham Clark and Sahith Theegala, who comes in at 12-to-1 (+1200) betting odds.

The Canadian Corey Conners is next best on the table at 14-to-1.

Min Woo Lee, Maverick McNealy, Luke Clanton and Max Homa are on 20-to-1 to start the week.

2024 Procore Championship betting picks and first looks

Eric Cole hasn't missed a cut since the US Open in June and has played very well in the last three months.

Mark Hubbard does some of his best work on the West Coast and against weaker fields, and he Monday qualified because he was unable to enter the tournament on time.

Nick Taylor is more of a gut-feeling choice as he might be motivated after being left off the Presidents Cup team.

2024 Procore Championship betting odds: Outright winner