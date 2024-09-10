2024 Procore Championship PGA Tour betting odds, futures picks and tips, predicting who will win
CMC Fantasy Golf & Golf Betting

September 10, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Sahith Theegala
The 2024 Procore Championship will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at Silverado Resort in Napa, California, welcoming 144 world-class players to the first FedEx Cup Fall event on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The Procore Championship brings the PGA Tour to California wine country for an event that starts the race to finish the top 125 players in the standings.

Procore Championship betting favorites

The 2024 Procore Championship betting odds show the betting favorites in the field this week are Wyndham Clark and Sahith Theegala, who comes in at 12-to-1 (+1200) betting odds.

The Canadian Corey Conners is next best on the table at 14-to-1.

Min Woo Lee, Maverick McNealy, Luke Clanton and Max Homa are on 20-to-1 to start the week.

2024 Procore Championship betting picks and first looks

Eric Cole hasn't missed a cut since the US Open in June and has played very well in the last three months.

Mark Hubbard does some of his best work on the West Coast and against weaker fields, and he Monday qualified because he was unable to enter the tournament on time.

Nick Taylor is more of a gut-feeling choice as he might be motivated after being left off the Presidents Cup team.

2024 Procore Championship betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Wyndham Clark 1200
Sahith Theegala 1200
Corey Conners 1400
Min Woo Lee 2000
Maverick McNealy 2000
Luke Clanton 2000
Max Homa 2000
Patrick Rodgers 3500
Keith Mitchell 3500
J.J. Spaun 3500
Eric Cole 4000
Tom Hoge 4000
Harris English 4000
Brendon Todd 4000
Mackenzie Hughes 5000
Beau Hossler 5000
Mac Meissner 5000
Doug Ghim 5000
Jhonattan Vegas 5000
Adam Svensson 5000
Mark Hubbard 5000
Matt Kuchar 5000
John Keefer 6000
Chan Kim 6000
Matti Schmid 6000
Sam Stevens 6000
Nick Taylor 6000
Patrick Fishburn 6000
C.T. Pan 6000
Rico Hoey 8000
K.H. Lee 8000
Andrew Putnam 8000
Lucas Glover 8000
Neal Shipley 8000
Michael Thorbjornsen 8000
Jacob Bridgeman 8000
Daniel Berger 10000
Charley Hoffman 10000
Cameron Champ 10000
Taylor Montgomery 10000
Gary Woodland 10000
Adam Schenk 10000
Alex Smalley 10000
Lee Hodges 10000
Chris Gotterup 10000
Ben Kohles 10000
Justin Lower 10000
Chandler Phillips 10000
Chesson Hadley 12500
Joseph Bramlett 12500
Michael Kim 12500
Webb Simpson 12500
Pierceson Coody 12500
Ben James 12500
Nate Lashley 12500
Chad Ramey 12500
Hayden Springer 12500
Ryan Moore 12500
Ben Silverman 12500
Henrik Norlander 12500
Matt NeSmith 12500
Justin Suh 12500
Sam Ryder 15000
Dylan Wu 15000
Carson Young 15000
Nick Hardy 15000
Zac Blair 15000
Vince Whaley 15000
Lanto Griffin 15000
Robby Shelton 15000
Trace Crowe 15000
Nico Echavarria 15000
Bud Cauley 15000
Joel Dahmen 15000
S.H. Kim 15000
Wenyi Ding 15000
Trey Mullinax 20000
Tyler Duncan 20000
Chez Reavie 20000
Kevin Tway 20000
Patton Kizzire 20000
David Skinns 20000
Greyson Sigg 20000
Stewart Cink 20000
Hayden Buckley 20000
Joe Highsmith 25000
Troy Merritt 25000
Alejandro Tosti 25000
Roger Sloan 25000
Kelly Kraft 25000
Carl Yuan 30000
Garrick Higgo 30000
Kevin Dougherty 30000
Brandon Wu 30000
Parker Coody 30000
Kevin Streelman 30000
Austin Smotherman 30000
Ryan Palmer 30000
Martin Laird 30000
Norman Xiong 30000
Nicholas Lindheim 30000
Kevin Chappell 30000
Sangmoon Bae 30000
Aaron Baddeley 40000
Callum Tarren 40000
Adrien Dumont de Chassart 40000
David Lipsky 40000
Ben Taylor 40000
Wesley Bryan 50000
Will Gordon 50000
James Hahn 50000
Russell Knox 50000
Rafael Campos 50000
Bill Haas 50000
Brandt Snedeker 50000
Cole Sherwood 50000
Sam Choi 60000
Kevin Kisner 60000
Sean O'Hair 60000
Danny Willett 60000
Wilson Furr 60000
Martin Trainer 60000
Philip Knowles 100000
Austin Cook 100000
Ryan McCormick 100000
Cody Gribble 100000
Tyson Alexander 100000
Scott Gutschewski 100000
William McGirt 100000
Camilo Villegas 100000
Anders Albertson 100000
Ryan Brehm 100000
Jeffrey Guan 100000
Tom Whitney 100000
Blaine Hale Jr 100000
Paul Barjon 100000
Erik Barnes 100000
Mike Weir 200000
Josh Teater 200000
J.B. Holmes 200000
Tim Wilkinson 200000
Tom Johnson 300000
Nick Watney 300000
Raul Pereda 300000

