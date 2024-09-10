2024 Procore Championship: Expert picks, PGA Tour field rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2024 Procore Championship is the PGA Tour-sanctioned event this week, and we're back with our PGA Tour field rankings and expert picks for the tournament at Silverado Resort in Napa, California.

Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're playing in a fantasy golf leagues, betting on golf, or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top PGA Tour golfers to watch this week from our 2024 Procore Championship rankings.

2024 Procore Championship Tournament preview

The Procore Championship is this week, and the PGA Tour kicks off the FedEx Cup Fall with a new sponsor atop a long-running event in the Napa area. Max Homa has loved this event over the years and returns after a difficult season.

2024 Procore Championship Tournament rankings: Top 10 players

1. Sahith Theegala: Theegala is the defending champion, and he's coming off a great performance at the Tour Championship.

2. Wyndham Clark: Clark is probably playing this week because he sees an opportunity at a resurgence win after a solid playoff run.

3. Eric Cole: Cole ended the season with a great run to get to the BMW Championship, and he hasn't missed a cut since the US Open in June.

4. Corey Conners: Let's not mess around here and just know that Corey Conners is a great ballstriker and can play pretty much anywhere.

5. Mac Meissner: Meissner didn't get the playoffs experience, but his five events before the playoffs were tremendous.

6. Min Woo Lee: MWL needs to get some consistency in his game, but this week is about finding his form in time for the Presidents Cup.

7. Tom Hoge: Hoge had himself a great PGA Tour year, even if the end wasn't the best. His West Coast play should be a tip here.

8. Max Homa: It's been a rough year for Max Homa, especially on the back side, but coming back to a place he loves could be great for the soul.

9. Neal Shipley: Shipley has been playing well on PGA Tour Americas during the playoffs, and he's been playing strong golf.

10. Nick Taylor: This is more of a hunch pick than anything, as I think the Presidents Cup snub might inspire him.