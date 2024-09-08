2024 LIV Golf Chicago field: LIV Golf players, rankings
CMC LIV Golf

2024 LIV Golf Chicago field: LIV Golf players, rankings

September 8, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of Brooks Koepka
The 2024 LIV Golf Chicago field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The LIV Golf field is set for this event, played at Bolingbrook Golf Club in Bolingbrook, Ill., from Sept. 13-15, 2024.

The LIV Golf Chicago field is headlined by the likes of Jon Rahm, Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Anthony Kim and more.

This is set to be a 54-player field is played out over three days, with this event marking the 13th tournament of the 2024 LIV Golf League schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, as the latest tournament of the series, with 13 teams of four and two wild-card players in the field, including Anthony Kim.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Friday through Sunday. Hudson Swafford and Anthony Kim will play this LIV Golf season as a wild-card player, without a team affiliation.

The alternate list for the week is set, with those players filling in based on withdrawals and availability.

The field will be playing for a $25 million purse, including a $20 million individual purse and a $5 million team purse, with three of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 LIV Golf Chicago field

PLAYER
Abraham Ancer
Richard Bland
Dean Burmester
Paul Casey
Bryson DeChambeau
Sergio Garcia
Talor Gooch
Branden Grace
Tyrrell Hatton
Lucas Herbert
Sam Horsfield
Dustin Johnson
Matt Jones
Martin Kaymer
Anthony Kim
Brooks Koepka
Jason Kokrak
Jinichiro Kozuma
Anirban Lahiri
Danny Lee
Marc Leishman
Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra
Graeme McDowell
Adrian Meronk
Phil Mickelson
Sebastian Munoz
Kevin Na
Joaquin Niemann
Andy Ogletree
Louis Oosthuizen
Carlos Ortiz
Mito Pereira
Pat Perez
Thomas Pieters
Ian Poulter
David Puig
Jon Rahm
Patrick Reed
Kalle Samooja
Charl Schwartzel
Cameron Smith
Brendan Steele
Henrik Stenson
Caleb Surratt
Hudson Swafford
Cameron Tringale
Peter Uihlein
Harold Varner
Scott Vincent
Kieran Vincent
Bubba Watson
Lee Westwood
Matthew Wolff

Top 50 players in 2024 LIV Golf Chicago field

RANK PLAYER
10 Bryson DeChambeau
14 Jon Rahm

