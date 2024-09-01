Scottie Scheffler sets PGA Tour record for single-season earnings with an unbelievable amount of money

Scottie Scheffler capped off the most lucrative PGA Tour season in history on Sunday after winning the Tour Championship to capture his first FedEx Cup title.

With his four-shot win in the Tour Championship at East Lake in Atlanta, in which he began the week on 10 under par and shot 20-under 264 to win the combined-score event, Scheffler earned the $25 million first-place prize associated with winning the FedEx Cup.

The win marked Scheffler's seventh official PGA Tour win of 2024 and his eighth total win, including winning the Olympic gold medal in Paris. In the six PGA Tour wins outside the Olympics and Tour Championship, Scheffler earned $23.3 million:

Arnold Palmer Invitational: $4 million

The Players Championship: $4.5 million

The Masters: $3.6 million

RBC Heritage: $3.6 million

the Memorial Tournament: $4 million

Travelers Championship: $3.6 million

Outside of those six wins, Scheffler earned $5,928,357, bringing his tournament total to $29,228,357.

Then, on top of that $54,228,357, Scheffler earned $8 million as a bonus for finishing in first place in the FedEx Cup standings through the regular season's end at the Wyndham Championship.

All told, Scheffler has earned a record $62,228,357 on the PGA Tour this season. And he's still going to add to that tally. Scheffler will surely earn a bonus from the PGA Tour from its Player Impact Program, which pays players based on a measure of their positive impact to the viewership and reputation of the PGA Tour. That bonus still has not been decided for the year.

In the end, Scheffler did just about everything he could have dreamed of doing when he set out on this season, and he was paid handsomely for it. He's a dominant world No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking, has 13 official PGA Tour wins, has two Masters titles, is the Olympic champion and has more money than he'll ever need -- and will still look to build on that in 2025.