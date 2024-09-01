How much money does the 2024 Tour Championship and FedEx Cup winner get?

The winner of the 2024 Tour Championship gets a lot of money, and the Tour Championship first-place payout is commensurate with winning the biggest single-day payout in professional golf.

The 2024 Tour Championship purse is technically $82.925 million, a dramatic increase from prior years. The PGA Tour pays 25 percent of the total $100 million FedEx Cup bonus pool purse to the winner, so the 2024 Tour Championship winner will earn $25,000,000 as the first-place payout.

In 2023, Viktor Hovland won $18,000,000 as the FedEx Cup winner's check from a $75 million purse, with the Tour Championship results -- with starting strokes and the 72-hole total combined -- determining the final leaderboard for the top 30 in the bonus pool.

The Tour Championship technically does not have a purse. The PGA Tour considers FedEx Cup bonus pool money as unofficial and doesn't count toward money totals. Since that's the case, the Tour Championship technically does not have the biggest purse in professional golf. That honor belongs to The Players Championship, which has a $25 million purse.

The tournament with the highest first-place payout in all of professional golf is also The Players, which awards $4.5 million to the winner.