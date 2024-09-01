2024 Betfred British Masters money: Purse, winner's share, updated prize money payout
CMC European Tour

2024 Betfred British Masters money: Purse, winner’s share, updated prize money payout

September 1, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Thriston Lawrence PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - DECEMBER 04: Thriston Lawrence celebrates winning the Investec SA Open Championship during day 4 of the Investec South African Open at Blair Atholl Golf and Equestrian Estate on December 04, 2022 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Carl Fourie/Gallo Images)
The 2024 Betfred British Masters prize money payout is from the $3.5 million purse, with 79 professional players who complete four rounds at The Belfry in Sutton Coldfield, England, earning DP World Tour prize money and an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the Betfred British Masters prize pool is at $595,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $385,000. The Betfred British Masters prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 17 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each DP World Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place player.

The Betfred British Masters field is headed by Niklas Norgaard, Thriston Lawrence, Jeong Weon Ko and more.

This tournament started with 156 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the Betfred British Masters from the correct 2024 Betfred British Masters full-field payout is based on their finish.

The 36-hole cut was made to the top 65 players and ties, meaning all qualifying players have an opportunity to move up the leaderboard in the final round.

The 2024 Betfred British Masters prize money payout is only true after the DP World Tour cut is made, with the DP World Tour adding money to the purse if more than 65 professionals make the cut to ensure all players are paid.

With the DP World Tour cut rule down to the top 65 and ties, players are subject to the DP World Tour's secondary cut if more than 78 players make the cut.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 700 DP World Tour points, as this is considered an official event on the DP World Tour schedule.

Additionally, there are approximately 20.7 Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the DP World Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the DP World Tour, as well as berths into other big tour events.

2024 Betfred British Masters prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $595,000
2 $385,000
3 $219,100
4 $175,000
5 $148,400
6 $122,500
7 $105,000
8 $87,500
9 $78,400
10 $70,000
11 $64,400
12 $60,200
13 $56,350
14 $53,550
15 $51,450
16 $49,350
17 $47,250
18 $45,150
19 $43,400
20 $42,000
21 $40,600
22 $39,550
23 $38,500
24 $37,450
25 $36,400
26 $35,350
27 $34,300
28 $33,250
29 $32,200
30 $31,150
31 $30,100
32 $29,050
33 $28,000
34 $26,950
35 $25,900
36 $24,850
37 $24,150
38 $23,450
39 $22,750
40 $22,050
41 $21,350
42 $20,650
43 $19,950
44 $19,250
45 $18,550
46 $17,850
47 $17,150
48 $16,450
49 $15,750
50 $15,050
51 $14,350
52 $13,650
53 $12,950
54 $12,250
55 $11,900
56 $11,550
57 $11,200
58 $10,850
59 $10,500
60 $10,150
61 $9,800
62 $9,450
63 $9,100
64 $8,750
65 $8,400

