2024 Tour Championship TV and streaming schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel, NBC, Peacock

The 2024 Tour Championship is the final event of the FedEx Cup playoffs and the PGA Tour FedEx Cup season, with East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia, hosting the season-ending event with $25 million going to the champion.

The event will start with 30 players -- the top 30 players in the FedEx Cup standings -- playing a four-round shootout that starts with each player assigned to a starting total against par. The player whose 72-hole total and starting strokes combine to top the leaderboard wins the FedEx Cup.

Scottie Scheffler is the top seed and starts with a two-shot lead over Xander Schauffele. Keegan Bradley and Hideki Matsuyama, winners of the first two playoff events, have propelled themselves into the top four in the standings and given themselves a great chance to win the FedEx Cup.

The Tour Championship TV schedule is packed with hours of coverage, with Golf Channel and NBC airing the championship on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday with live golf action from the ATL. All told, there will be 22 total hours of Tour Championship coverage on TV, as the best of the best from this season on the PGA Tour and the FedEx Cup playoffs vie for their share of a $100 million prize pool.

NBC airs coverage on Saturday and Sunday, with the Peacock streaming service carrying the action for all four days.

In order to watch the Peacock coverage, you'll need to subscribe to Peacock subscriber.

However, if you prefer to watch the 2024 Tour Championship on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2024 Tour Championship TV times and schedule.

2024 Tour Championship viewing schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern