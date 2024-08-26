2024 Tour Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2024 Tour Championship will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Ga., welcoming 30 world-class players to the first FedEx Cup playoff event on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The Tour Championship brings the PGA Tour to Atlanta for the season finale, with the top 30 set to start in a net event that will determine the winner of the FedEx Cup and $25 million. However, there is also the important matter of Official World Golf Ranking points for the competitors in the 72-hole event without starting strokes.

Tour Championship betting favorites

The 2024 Tour Championship betting odds show the betting favorite in the field this week is Scottie Scheffler, who comes in at 5-to-1 (+500) betting odds to win the 72-hole event and at +110 to win the FedEx Cup as the No. 1 seed.

The FedEx Cup regular season runner-up Xander Schauffele is next best on the table at 11-to-2 to win the 72-hole event and +250 to win the FedEx Cup.

Hideki Matsuyama, despite withdrawing last week, is still third in the standings and is on +1100/+1800 to start the week.

2024 Tour Championship betting picks and first looks

Xander Schauffele is going to get a lot of love in both markets because of his record at East Lake, and it'd be a worthwhile bet to take him to win the 72-hole event.

Sam Burns is worth a look at the 72-hole total given he's been the best player in the playoffs against par and likes Bermudagrass.

Byeong-Hun An is a play for me in the 72-hole market as well given the awkward nature of the event and the unknown element of changes to the course.

2024 Tour Championship betting odds: Outright winner