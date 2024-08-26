2024 Tour Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks
2024 Tour Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

August 26, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A picture of golfer Rory McIlroy DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 29: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland tees off on the 8th hole during the Third Round on Day Four of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on January 29, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
The 2024 Tour Championship will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Ga., welcoming 30 world-class players to the first FedEx Cup playoff event on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The Tour Championship brings the PGA Tour to Atlanta for the season finale, with the top 30 set to start in a net event that will determine the winner of the FedEx Cup and $25 million. However, there is also the important matter of Official World Golf Ranking points for the competitors in the 72-hole event without starting strokes.

Tour Championship betting favorites

The 2024 Tour Championship betting odds show the betting favorite in the field this week is Scottie Scheffler, who comes in at 5-to-1 (+500) betting odds to win the 72-hole event and at +110 to win the FedEx Cup as the No. 1 seed.

The FedEx Cup regular season runner-up Xander Schauffele is next best on the table at 11-to-2 to win the 72-hole event and +250 to win the FedEx Cup.

Hideki Matsuyama, despite withdrawing last week, is still third in the standings and is on +1100/+1800 to start the week.

2024 Tour Championship betting picks and first looks

Xander Schauffele is going to get a lot of love in both markets because of his record at East Lake, and it'd be a worthwhile bet to take him to win the 72-hole event.

Sam Burns is worth a look at the 72-hole total given he's been the best player in the playoffs against par and likes Bermudagrass.

Byeong-Hun An is a play for me in the 72-hole market as well given the awkward nature of the event and the unknown element of changes to the course.

2024 Tour Championship betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER FEC ODDS TC ODDS
Scottie Scheffler 110 500
Xander Schauffele 250 550
Hideki Matsuyama 1100 1800
Ludvig Aberg 1800 1600
Rory McIlroy 1800 900
Collin Morikawa 2500 1600
Keegan Bradley 2500 3300
Patrick Cantlay 3300 1600
Sam Burns 3500 2000
Wyndham Clark 3500 2200
Adam Scott 6000 2500
Tony Finau 6000 2800
Viktor Hovland 6000 1800
Sungjae Im 6500 2500
Russell Henley 8000 2800
Tommy Fleetwood 9000 2000
Sahith Theegala 11000 4500
Shane Lowry 11000 4500
Billy Horschel 17500 3000
Akhshay Bhatia 22500 6500
Byeong-Hun An 22500 7000
Justin Thomas 27500 3000
Robert MacIntyre 30000 7000
Sepp Straka 30000 4500
Aaron Rai 35000 4500
Chris Kirk 50000 7000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 50000 6500
Taylor Pendrith 50000 7000
Tom Hoge 50000 7000
Matthieu Pavon 75000 15000

