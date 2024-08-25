Keegan Bradley's wife Jillian Stacey Bradley: Photos, bio
Keegan Bradley’s wife Jillian Stacey Bradley: Photos, bio

August 25, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
Keegan Bradley's wife, Jillian Stacey Bradley, has been along the major champion's side since getting together. Now, they're husband and wife, and Bradley is looking to win once again on the PGA Tour at the 2024 BMW Championship.

Stacey and Bradley met in 2012, in the year after Bradley won the PGA Championship for a stunning major championship breakthrough. They got married in 2016 in Palm Beach, Fla., and they have been happily together ever since.

Stacey is an advocate for animals, including canine-related charities and organizations.

The couple are parents to two children, Logan and Cooper, that greeted Bradley when he won the 2023 Travelers Championship.

See pictures of Keegan Bradley's wife, Jillian Stacey Bradley.

