Future AIG Women's Open venues through 2030: Confirmed and speculative
CMC LPGA Tour

Future AIG Women’s Open venues through 2026: Confirmed and speculative

August 25, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
FOLLOW US
The AIG Women's Open logo
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The future AIG Women's Open (formerly the Women's British Open Championship) sites are typically predictable. The rotation of AIG Women's Open venues often mirrors the British Open Rota, though there are occasional deviations. Going forward, the R&A plans to have those rotations be even more similar, with the exception of having a London-area Women's Open venue.

The future AIG Women's Open venues are typically announced a year at a time, unlike the future British Open venues, which are known usually 4-5 years out from the current year.

Future AIG Women's Open venues

Recent AIG Women's Open venues

  • 2017 -- Kingsbarns
  • 2018 -- Royal Lytham and St. Annes
  • 2019 -- Woburn Golf Club
  • 2020 -- Royal Troon
  • 2021 -- Carnoustie
  • 2022 -- Muirfield
  • 2023 -- Walton Heath
  • 2024 -- St. Andrews (Old Course)

There's still much to be decided about the order of the Women's British Open Rota for years to come.

Potential future Women's British Open Championship sites

St. Andrews -- Eventually, the Women's British Open will get back to the Old Course. It has to happen. It's on a track to host every 5-6 years, so look for it in 2029 or 2030.

Royal Birkdale -- Birkdale could be in the running for 2027, as it has been a frequent host for the championship.

Sunningdale -- Sunningdale has been a frequent host of the championship, and it's perfect for the Women's and Senior British Opens.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

Ryan talks about golf on various social platforms:

X or Twitter: https://twitter.com/ryanballengee
Facebook: https://facebook.com/ryanballengeegolf
Instagram: https://instagram.com/ryanballengee
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ryanballengeegolf

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.