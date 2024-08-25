Future AIG Women’s Open venues through 2026: Confirmed and speculative

The future AIG Women's Open (formerly the Women's British Open Championship) sites are typically predictable. The rotation of AIG Women's Open venues often mirrors the British Open Rota, though there are occasional deviations. Going forward, the R&A plans to have those rotations be even more similar, with the exception of having a London-area Women's Open venue.

The future AIG Women's Open venues are typically announced a year at a time, unlike the future British Open venues, which are known usually 4-5 years out from the current year.

Future AIG Women's Open venues

2025 -- Royal Porthcawl

2026 -- Royal Lytham and St. Annes

Recent AIG Women's Open venues

2017 -- Kingsbarns

2018 -- Royal Lytham and St. Annes

2019 -- Woburn Golf Club

2020 -- Royal Troon

2021 -- Carnoustie

2022 -- Muirfield

2023 -- Walton Heath

2024 -- St. Andrews (Old Course)

There's still much to be decided about the order of the Women's British Open Rota for years to come.

Potential future Women's British Open Championship sites

St. Andrews -- Eventually, the Women's British Open will get back to the Old Course. It has to happen. It's on a track to host every 5-6 years, so look for it in 2029 or 2030.

Royal Birkdale -- Birkdale could be in the running for 2027, as it has been a frequent host for the championship.

Sunningdale -- Sunningdale has been a frequent host of the championship, and it's perfect for the Women's and Senior British Opens.