Where is St. Andrews Old Course and the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship located?

St. Andrews and its Old Course is home to the AIG Women's Open in 2024 and is the Home of Golf. The Fife, Scotland, course has some of the best views in the world.

The Old Course at St. Andrews is home to the R&A-run championship and its 2024 AIG Women's British Open Championship.

Naturally, a club hosting a big golf tournament on the PGA Tour leads fans to wonder where St. Andrews is located.

Where is St. Andrews located?

St. Andrews is in Scotland, in a town called Fife (at least officially speaking).

St. Andrews sits in the middle of the country, on the east coast of Scotland.

Neighboring towns to Fife, Scotland, are Kingsbarns, Dundee and Denhead.

Which airports are near St. Andrews?

While the biggest city in close proximity to St. Andrews is Dundee, the Edinburg International Airport is frequently where golfers who are playing at the course will fly into before making the trek. It's an approximately 60- or 75-minute drive from the airports to St. Andrews.

What other famous golf courses are near St. Andrews?

St. Andrews is a great public golf course, but it has some incredible neighbors in the golf world.

Kingsbarns is not too far from the Old Course, with Carnoustie not far away either. Both of these courses combine with the Old Course to form the three-course rotation for the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.