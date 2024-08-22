2024 BMW Championship format, cut rules and playoff format

The 2024 BMW Championship format remains unchanged this year, with the PGA Tour event played at Castle Pines Golf Club near Denver, Colorado.

The 2024 BMW Championship field is 50 players.

The BMW Championship field is made up of the top 50 players who get in off the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup points list after the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

BMW Championship format

The BMW Championship format is a 72-hole event. The field is divided into twosomes for the first two rounds. For the first two rounds, the twosomes remain paired together.

In the first two rounds, the twosomes will have a tee time in the morning wave and the afternoon wave on the tee sheet. Each twosome will start on the first tee in this limited-field event.

A cut is not made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties. All players who make the field are eligible to finish the event.

For the third and fourth rounds, the pairings and tee times are made based on each player's total score through two and three rounds, respectively. Players with the highest total score go first, then in descending order until the two players with the lowest total score in the final group.

The player with the lowest total score after 72 holes is the winner and will earn the 2024 BMW Championship winner's share of the purse.

The winning player will earn 2,000 FedEx Cup points and will earn approximately 59.7 Official World Golf Ranking points.

BMW Championship playoff format

A playoff to settle any ties after 72 holes will be played under PGA Tour rules. The BMW Championship playoff format is a sudden-death format, with playoff holes being 18, 18, 17, 18 and then 16, 17 and 18 played repeatedly by any qualifying players. The BMW Championship playoff competitors compete hole-by-hole until a winner is determined by a player scoring the lowest among the remaining players.