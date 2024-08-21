AIG Women's Open history, results and past winners
CMC LPGA Tour

AIG Women’s Open history, results and past winners

August 21, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
FOLLOW US
The AIG Women's Open logo
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The AIG Women's Open is the LPGA Tour's fifth major championship on the schedule, with the event having been upgraded in 2001 to major status and played in a rotation around the UK.

The event, which has been around since 1976, became a major in 2001 to better coincide the schedule with the recognized majors on the PGA Tour calendar.

The AIG Women's Open has seen an increase in prestige in recent years, with the purse increased to $9 million in 2023. Also the rotation of courses has come to more look like The Open.

Just two players, Jiyai Shin and Yani Tseng, have won this event multiple times since it became a major.

AIG Women's Open format

The AIG Women's Open is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.

The field, which is 144 players, is reduced to the top 70 players and ties for the final two rounds of the event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins. In the event of a 72-hole tie, a sudden-death playoff is conducted to determine a winner.

AIG Women's Open host courses

Woburn's Duke's Course has hosted the most times in event history, hosting nine times, while the Marquess Course has hosted another pair of times. Royal Birkdale has hosted six times.

AIG Women's Open past sponsors

AIG Women's Open has had a singular name over the years:

  • 1976-1978, 1986, 1994-2010: Women's British Open>
  • 1979-1982: Pretty Polly Women's British Open
  • 1984: Hitachi Women's British Open
  • 1985: Burberry Women's British Open
  • 1987-1993: Weetabix Women's British Open
  • 2011-2018: Ricoh Women's British Open
  • 2019: AIG Women's British Open
  • 2021–present: AIG Women's Open

AIG Women's Open history & results

YEAR WINNER TOT TO PAR BY MONEY VENUE
2023 Lilia Vu 274 −14 6 $1,350,000 Walton Heath
2022 Ashleigh Buhai 274 −10 PO $1,095,000 Muirfield
2021 Anna Nordqvist 276 −12 1 $870,000 Carnoustie, Championship
2020 Sophia Popov 277 −7 2 $675,000 Royal Troon, Old Course
2019 Hinako Shibuno 270 −18 1 $675,000 Woburn, Marquess Course
2018 Georgia Hall 271 −17 2 $490,000 Royal Lytham & St Annes
2017 In-Kyung Kim 270 −18 2 $504,821 Kingsbarns
2016 Ariya Jutanugarn 272 −16 3 $412,047 Woburn, Marquess Course
2015 Inbee Park 276 −12 3 $464,817 Turnberry
2014 Mo Martin 287 −1 1 $474,575 Royal Birkdale
2013 Stacy Lewis 280 −8 2 $402,583 St Andrews
2012 Jiyai Shin 279 −9 9 $428,650 Royal Liverpool
2011 Yani Tseng 272 −16 4 $392,133 Carnoustie
2010 Yani Tseng 277 −11 1 $408,714 Royal Birkdale
2009 Catriona Matthew 285 −3 3 $335,000 Royal Lytham & St Annes
2008 Jiyai Shin 270 −18 3 $314,464 Sunningdale
2007 Lorena Ochoa 287 −5 4 $320,512 St Andrews
2006 Sherri Steinhauer 281 −7 3 $305,440 Royal Lytham & St Annes
2005 Jeong Jang 272 −16 4 $280,208 Royal Birkdale
2004 Karen Stupples 269 −19 5 $290,880 Sunningdale
2003 Annika Sörenstam 278 −10 1 $254,880 Royal Lytham & St Annes
2002 Karrie Webb 273 −15 2 $236,383 Turnberry
2001 Se Ri Pak 277 −11 2 $221,650 Sunningdale
2000 Sophie Gustafson 282 −6 2 $178,000 Royal Birkdale
1999 Sherri Steinhauer 283 −5 1 $160,000 Woburn, Duke's Course
1998 Sherri Steinhauer 292 4 1 $162,000 Royal Lytham & St Annes
1997 Karrie Webb 269 −19 8 $129,938 Sunningdale
1996 Emilee Klein 277 −11 7 $124,000 Woburn, Duke's Course
1995 Karrie Webb 278 −10 6 $92,400 Woburn, Duke's Course
1994 Liselotte Neumann 280 −8 3 $80,325 Woburn, Duke's Course
1993 Karen Lunn 275 N/A 8 £50,000 Woburn, Duke's Course
1992 Patty Sheehan 207[b] N/A 3 £50,000 Woburn, Duke's Course
1991 Penny Grice-Whittaker 284 N/A 3 £25,000 Woburn, Duke's Course
1990 Helen Alfredsson 288 N/A PO £20,000 Woburn, Duke's Course
1989 Jane Geddes 274 N/A 2 £18,000 Ferndown
1988 Corinne Dibnah 295 N/A PO £15,000 Lindrick
1987 Alison Nicholas 296 N/A 1 £15,000 St Mellion
1986 Laura Davies 283 N/A 4 £9,000 Royal Birkdale
1985 Betsy King 300 N/A 2 £9,000 Moor Park
1984 Ayako Okamoto 289 N/A 11 £24,000 Woburn, Duke's Course
1983 Not Played N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A
1982 Marta Figueras-Dotti (a) 296 N/A 1 £6,000 Royal Birkdale
1981 Debbie Massey 295 N/A 4 £5,600 Northumberland
1980 Debbie Massey 294 N/A 1 £4,500 Wentworth
1979 Alison Sheard 301 N/A 3 £3,000 Southport & Ainsdale
1978 Janet Melville (a) 310 N/A 2 £1,000 Foxhills
1977 Vivien Saunders 306 N/A PO £210 Lindrick Golf Club
1976 Jenny Lee Smith (a) 299 N/A 2 £210 Fulford

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

Ryan talks about golf on various social platforms:

X or Twitter: https://twitter.com/ryanballengee
Facebook: https://facebook.com/ryanballengeegolf
Instagram: https://instagram.com/ryanballengee
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ryanballengeegolf

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.