AIG Women’s Open history, results and past winners

The AIG Women's Open is the LPGA Tour's fifth major championship on the schedule, with the event having been upgraded in 2001 to major status and played in a rotation around the UK.

The event, which has been around since 1976, became a major in 2001 to better coincide the schedule with the recognized majors on the PGA Tour calendar.

The AIG Women's Open has seen an increase in prestige in recent years, with the purse increased to $9 million in 2023. Also the rotation of courses has come to more look like The Open.

Just two players, Jiyai Shin and Yani Tseng, have won this event multiple times since it became a major.

AIG Women's Open format

The AIG Women's Open is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.

The field, which is 144 players, is reduced to the top 70 players and ties for the final two rounds of the event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins. In the event of a 72-hole tie, a sudden-death playoff is conducted to determine a winner.

AIG Women's Open host courses

Woburn's Duke's Course has hosted the most times in event history, hosting nine times, while the Marquess Course has hosted another pair of times. Royal Birkdale has hosted six times.

AIG Women's Open past sponsors

AIG Women's Open has had a singular name over the years:

1976-1978, 1986, 1994-2010: Women's British Open>

1979-1982: Pretty Polly Women's British Open

1984: Hitachi Women's British Open

1985: Burberry Women's British Open

1987-1993: Weetabix Women's British Open

2011-2018: Ricoh Women's British Open

2019: AIG Women's British Open

2021–present: AIG Women's Open

AIG Women's Open history & results