2024 BMW Championship: Expert picks, PGA Tour field rankings and fantasy golf tips

The 2024 BMW Championship is the PGA Tour-sanctioned event this week, and we're back with our PGA Tour field rankings and expert picks for the tournament at Castle Pines Golf Club in Castle Rock, Colo.

Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings, and they are agnostic of competition. Whether you're playing in a fantasy golf leagues, betting on golf, or competing in a DFS (DraftKings, FanDuel) event, our picks highlight the top PGA Tour golfers to watch this week from our 2024 BMW Championship rankings.

2024 BMW Championship Tournament preview

The BMW Championship is this week, and the PGA Tour moves into the middle of the FedEx Cup playoffs at Castle Pines, the home to the former International, for the first time in nearly 20 years. This is an 8,000-yard host course playing to about 7,200 yards with lots of room to hit but just enough to stymie free-wheeling play.

2024 BMW Championship Tournament rankings: Top 10 players

1. Scottie Scheffler: Scheffler had himself a look at the Memphis title last week but couldn't quite get there. An unfamiliar course should help him.

2. Xander Schauffele: He puts himself into contention time and time again, and there's no reason to think he won't this week.

3. Hideki Matsuyama: Hideki won last week, took the bronze in Paris and has been on a great run.

4. Sam Burns: It's time to look at Sam Burns as a serious threat to win golf tournaments again. The body of evidence has convinced me.

5. Tony Finau: Finau should thrive in these kind of environment, not too far from his native Utah.

6. Viktor Hovland: Hovland seems to thrive in August, is the defending champion here and I think will like the look of here similar to Valhalla.

7. Collin Morikawa: Ballstriking works everywhere, and that's what this guy does best.

8. Patrick Cantlay: Cantlay may be working in the right direction after a sporadic, quiet last few months.

9. Rory McIlroy: Rory was awful last week in Memphis, and this ranking this week is really based on a deference to his driving ability.

10. Wyndham Clark: Something clicked after that awful first round at the Olympic tournament, and Clark might be finding his stride at the right financial time.